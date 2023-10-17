Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka’s 50th-anniversary emblem celebrates Kannada language's essence and inclusivity

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah marked the state's 50th-year celebration, emphasizing the significance of the Kannada language and inclusivity. He unveiled a commemorative emblem and encouraged the use of Matra Kannada while welcoming outsiders. Siddaramaiah urged the use of Kannada in official communications and noted the importance of not forgetting one's own language.

    Karnataka's 50th-anniversary emblem celebrates Kannada language's essence and inclusivity vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 5:07 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah marked the 50th-year celebration of Karnataka by releasing a commemorative emblem and highlighting the importance of the Kannada language. The Chief Minister expressed pride in the inclusivity and broad-mindedness of the state's residents, welcoming those who don't know Matra Kannada to apply for various opportunities.

    Siddaramaiah acknowledged that the state should have celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, but it wasn't observed. In his recent budget speech, he pledged to honour this milestone by celebrating the Karnataka festival throughout the year. The emblem unveiled for this occasion was designed by Raviraj G. Hulaguru.

    Embark on a spiritual odyssey: A 9-day guide to Navratri temple hopping in India

    The emblem features the slogan "Hesaraayitu Kannada usiraayitu" Siddaramaiah stressed that Kannada is the mother tongue of Karnataka, and it is expected that everyone living in the state should speak it. He likened this to living in Tamil Nadu without knowing Tamil, but also encouraged the use of Matra Kannada, showcasing the broad-heartedness of the people of Karnataka.

    The Chief Minister emphasized that the state's hospitality extends to outsiders and that their language should not be a barrier. He called for the issuance of Kannada notes to officers and ministers, urging the use of Kannada in official communications rather than English. Siddaramaiah noted that while appreciating other languages is essential, it is equally important not to forget one's own language.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: 25 detained for pro-Palestine protest at MG Road

    Bengaluru: 25 detained for pro-Palestine protest at MG Road

    Bengaluru man attacked by auto driver at night; Sparks online response vkp

    Bengaluru man attacked by auto driver at night; Sparks online response

    BJP stages statewide protests in Karnataka, demands govt's accountability

    BJP stages statewide protests in Karnataka, demands govt's accountability

    Karnataka electricity problems: CM Siddaramaiah acknowledges load shedding issue; check details vkp

    Karnataka electricity problems: CM Siddaramaiah acknowledges load shedding issue; check details

    Karnataka: Tragic collision between KSRTC bus-Tata sumo claims five lives in Gadag vkp

    Karnataka: Tragic collision between KSRTC bus-Tata sumo claims five lives in Gadag

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: 25 detained for pro-Palestine protest at MG Road

    Bengaluru: 25 detained for pro-Palestine protest at MG Road

    Dubai Global Village to reopen on October 18; Check ticket price, new events and more anr

    Dubai Global Village to reopen on October 18; Check ticket price, new events and more

    Garba tonight From attire to accessories 7 ways to ace your look gcw eai

    Garba tonight? From attire to accessories, 7 ways to ace your look

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Mannara Chopra's tearful moment exposes Vicky Jain's alleged 'Double Standards' ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Mannara Chopra's tearful moment exposes Vicky Jain's alleged 'Double Standards'

    We are just waiting Israeli shares heart-wrenching story of father missing since Hamas attacks (WATCH) snt

    'We're just waiting': Israeli shares heart-wrenching story of father missing since Hamas attacks (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon