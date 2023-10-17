Karnataka’s 50th-anniversary emblem celebrates Kannada language's essence and inclusivity

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah marked the state's 50th-year celebration, emphasizing the significance of the Kannada language and inclusivity. He unveiled a commemorative emblem and encouraged the use of Matra Kannada while welcoming outsiders. Siddaramaiah urged the use of Kannada in official communications and noted the importance of not forgetting one's own language.

Siddaramaiah acknowledged that the state should have celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, but it wasn't observed. In his recent budget speech, he pledged to honour this milestone by celebrating the Karnataka festival throughout the year. The emblem unveiled for this occasion was designed by Raviraj G. Hulaguru.



The emblem features the slogan "Hesaraayitu Kannada usiraayitu" Siddaramaiah stressed that Kannada is the mother tongue of Karnataka, and it is expected that everyone living in the state should speak it. He likened this to living in Tamil Nadu without knowing Tamil, but also encouraged the use of Matra Kannada, showcasing the broad-heartedness of the people of Karnataka.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the state's hospitality extends to outsiders and that their language should not be a barrier. He called for the issuance of Kannada notes to officers and ministers, urging the use of Kannada in official communications rather than English. Siddaramaiah noted that while appreciating other languages is essential, it is equally important not to forget one's own language.