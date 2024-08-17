Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka rains: IMD issues Yellow alert to 14 districts for 48 hours

    The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 14 Karnataka districts due to heavy rainfall expected over the next 48 hours, with 6 to 12 cm of rain. Tavaragere recorded 8 cm of rain in the past 24 hours, with other areas seeing up to 7 cm. Bengaluru may experience light to moderate rains.

    Karnataka rains: IMD issues Yellow alert to 14 districts for 48 hours vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 12:43 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 14 districts across Karnataka due to the forecast of heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours. The districts under alert are Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bagalkote, Bidar, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppala, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgiri, Bellary, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Shimoga.

    From August 17 to 18, these areas are expected to experience rainfall ranging between 6 to 12 centimetres. The alert warns residents of potential disruptions and advises caution. Other regions of the state, including Bengaluru, are anticipated to receive light to moderate rains until August 21. The IMD has also predicted the possibility of heavy showers in certain locations.

    In the latest report, which concluded at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Tavaragere in Koppal recorded the highest rainfall, measuring 8 centimetres in the past 24 hours. Gangavati followed with 7 centimetres of rain. Dharmasthala and Rona received 5 centimetres each. Belthangadi, Badami, and Tygarti saw 4 centimetres of rain each, while Puttur, Murnadu, and Ajjampur reported 3 centimetres each. Kuduthini, Banavasi, Mani, Panambur, and Siddapur received 2 centimetres of rainfall each.

    Residents are urged to stay updated with weather advisories and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period of expected heavy rainfall.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru auto driver dies as tree falls on auto in Vijayanagar Family alleges BBMP forest officers neglect vkp

    Bengaluru auto driver dies as tree falls on auto in Vijayanagar; Family alleges BBMP, forest officers' neglect

    Karnataka governor permits prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam vkp

    Karnataka governor permits prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam

    Bengaluru police commissioner warns citizens of being alert before sharing jewellery photos on social media vkp

    ‘Be careful before sharing gold jewellery photos on Social Media’, warns Bengaluru commissioner B Dayananda

    Lucknow techie missing from Bengaluru found in Noida mall says wife was mentally abusive and installed CCTV at home vkp

    Techie who went missing from Bengaluru found in Noida; claims abusive marriage, surveillance by wife

    Minister HK Patil says guarantee schemes should not be given to IT and GST payers in Karnataka vkp

    ‘Guarantee schemes should not be given to IT, GST payers’: Minister HK Patil

    Recent Stories

    football Joshua Zirkzee net worth: Manchester United player's salary and stats scr

    Joshua Zirkzee net worth: Manchester United player's salary and stats

    Short skirt mein..', Actress Tanushree Dutta says Vivek Agnihotri did not allow her to wear robe on set; Read ATG

    'Short skirt mein..', Actress Tanushree Dutta says Vivek Agnihotri did not allow her to wear robe on set; Read

    Kerala auto-rickshaw permit rules relaxed; statewide operations allowed despite safety concerns dmn

    Kerala auto-rickshaw permit rules relaxed; statewide operations allowed despite safety concerns

    IDF strike in southern Lebanon: Chilling Hezbollah video threatening Israel with new weapons goes viral snt

    IDF strike in southern Lebanon: Chilling Hezbollah video threatening Israel with new weapons goes viral| WATCH

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Banks to remain closed on August 19 in THESE states AJR

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Banks to remain closed on August 19 in THESE states

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon