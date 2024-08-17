Bengaluru auto driver dies as tree falls on auto in Vijayanagar; Family alleges BBMP, forest officers' neglect

On Varamahalakshmi festival day, Bengaluru auto driver Shivarudraiah died after a tree fell on his vehicle due to heavy rain. His family accuses BBMP and the forest department of negligence for not addressing the hazardous tree. Delays in medical treatment and ambulance services further exacerbated the tragedy.

On the day of the Varamahalakshmi festival, tragedy struck in the Bengaluru Vijayanagar area when an auto driver, Shivarudraiah, lost his life after a tree fell on his vehicle due to heavy rain. The family of the 50-year-old auto driver has accused the BBMP and forest department of negligence, claiming that their failure to address safety concerns led to the fatal accident.

The incident occurred on Friday evening as Shivarudraiah was navigating through MC Layout in Vijayanagar. The tree, which had reportedly been identified as a potential hazard, fell on his auto, causing severe injuries. Shivarudraiah was rushed to Gayatri Hospital but was later transferred to Victoria Hospital and then to KIMS Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.



Gouramma, Shivarudraiah's wife, expressed her frustration and sorrow, blaming government officials for the lack of timely medical intervention. "My husband could have been saved if proper care had been provided. We faced numerous obstacles, including the unavailability of beds at Victoria Hospital and delays in the ambulance service. We had to arrange the ambulance ourselves," she said tearfully.



According to Gouramma, the BBMP forest department had been alerted about the dangerous tree, yet no preventive measures were taken. "We were told there would be a ventilator at the hospital, but when we arrived, there was no such arrangement," she added. Shivarudraiah’s family is devastated, claiming that timely treatment at a private hospital might have saved him.

The case has been registered at the Govindarajanagar police station, and investigations are ongoing. The BBMP has yet to respond to the allegations of negligence.

