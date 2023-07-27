Karnataka: Overspeeding car rams into biker and 2 school girls in Raichur; video goes viral (WATCH)

A horrifying hit-and-run case in Raichur, Karnataka, shows a car crashing into two schoolgirls after hitting a bike. The biker took a sudden U-turn without checking for oncoming vehicles. The car driver, identified as Jafar, fled the scene. Authorities are taking legal action against both the biker and the driver. One in four hit-and-run cases in Karnataka remains unresolved over the past four years.

A horrifying hit-and-run case has been registered in Karnataka’s Raichur district. The footage of a car speeding and crashing into two girls, after hitting a bike which took a sudden U-turn has been doing the rounds on the Internet. According to a news channel, the biker Shivaraj Patil took a sudden U-turn on a busy road, without attempting to look at the opposite side of the road for oncoming vehicles.

The CCTV footage from a nearby building has gone viral. The footage shows a speeding car ramming into the bike before crashing into two school students who were walking down the footpath. The suspect, identified as Jafar, absconded after the crash.



The biker sustained major injuries, while the two girls escaped with minor injuries. The video is currently being shared over the Internet, drawing the attention of the public to be safe while riding, driving and walking down the street.

Reacting to the incident, Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar said that the concerned have been directed to take legal action immediately against the biker as well as the car driver. "DL suspension for both persons is recommended. Unfortunate incident causing injuries to hapless school girls,” he said.



A case has been registered at the Raichur traffic police station. As per reports, the car, which was involved in the crash, has been impounded.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that one in four hit-and-run cases remain unresolved in Karnataka for the past four years (2019 - 2023). About 4,549 hit-and-run cases were reported and 1,187 are unresolved to date.



