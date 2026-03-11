In a tragic incident in Bidar, a man died after being kicked by a horse while walking home from work. Authorities are investigating the case. Residents and family are shocked by the sudden accident.

In a shocking and tragic incident in Bidar, Karnataka, a 60-year-old man lost his life after being violently kicked by a horse. The incident occurred near Mailur Road, leaving the local community in disbelief. The deceased has been identified as Vaijanath, a resident of Jammi Colony in Mailur. Residents and onlookers described the incident as sudden and horrifying, as Vaijanath was walking home after a long day of work.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Death Strikes on the Way Home from Work

Vaijanath, a daily wage labourer, had just finished his work in Chidri and was walking back home along the Ring Road, heading towards Mailur. Eyewitnesses reported that a horse came from behind unexpectedly and kicked him with tremendous force. The impact caused a severe head injury, leaving Vaijanath critically wounded on the roadside.

Also Read: Bengaluru Shocker: Senior Couple Allegedly Assaulted Over Pet Dog Mess, Video Goes Viral [WATCH]

Passed Away Before Reaching Hospital

Local people immediately rushed Vaijanath to BRIMS Hospital in Bidar for emergency care. His condition, however, was extremely serious. Doctors arranged for him to be shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment. Tragically, Vaijanath passed away during the journey and could not be saved.

Family and Community in Shock

The sudden and unexpected death has left Vaijanath's family devastated. Friends, neighbours, and residents of Mailur are still grappling with the shock of the incident. Authorities from Gandhigunj Police Station have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. The incident has also raised concerns about road safety and the presence of animals near busy streets in the city.

Also Read: Bengaluru Tragedy: Woman Ends Life After Husband Scolds Her for Serving 3-Day-Old Sambar