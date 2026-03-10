A 44-year-old journalist died after a head-on motorcycle collision in Shivamogga’s Vinoba Nagar. A video of the accident has gone viral online, showing the severe crash between two bikes. Social media users have debated possible causes, including a bike parked in the middle of the road, high-beam lights and lack of helmets.

A disturbing video from Shivamogga in Karnataka has gone viral on social media, showing a tragic road accident involving two motorcycles. The footage reportedly captures the moment when the bikes collide head-on on a narrow road in Vinoba Nagar. The impact of the crash was extremely severe. According to reports, one of the riders suffered a fatal head injury after being thrown onto the road during the collision. The visuals from the incident have shocked many viewers online and sparked fresh discussion about road safety and driving behaviour.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Scroll to load tweet…

Also Read: Fashion Designer Arrested In Belagavi For Honey-Trapping Businessmen Through Social Media

Victim identified as local journalist

The deceased rider has been identified as Anil Kumar Naik, 44, who worked with a couple of news channels and a newspaper in Shivamogga, according to The Hindu. After the accident, he was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment. However, doctors could not save him and he later succumbed to his injuries.

Naik is reportedly survived by his wife and three children. Members of the Shivamogga district unit of the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists and the Shivamogga Press Trust have expressed deep sorrow over his death and paid tribute to the journalist.

The video quickly spread on social media, where many users shared their views about what may have caused the crash. Several viewers claimed that a two-wheeler parked in the middle of the road could have contributed to the accident. Others pointed to high-beam headlights, which they believe may have reduced visibility for the riders.

Some social media users also raised concerns about lack of helmets, distracted riding, or possible speeding, though the exact reason for the accident has not yet been officially confirmed.

Also Read: Bengaluru Jakkur Villa Party Case: Nikhil, Dixon Got Ecstasy From Goa, Drugged And Blackmailed Women

Investigation expected

Authorities are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the accident. Officials may review the video footage and other evidence to determine what exactly led to the collision.

The tragic incident has once again highlighted the risks of unsafe road behaviour, including improper parking, use of high-beam lights, and riding without proper safety precautions.