The Bengaluru weather today is expected to remain pleasant with mainly clear skies over the next 24 hours.

According to the latest forecast, the maximum temperature in Bengaluru is likely to hover around 32°C, while the minimum temperature may settle near 19°C.

The city recorded a daytime temperature of 31°C this afternoon, which is 1.7°C below the normal average, providing relatively comfortable conditions for residents during the early summer period.