- Home
- Karnataka News
- Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Clear Skies And Pleasant Conditions Expected In the City
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Clear Skies And Pleasant Conditions Expected In the City
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Clear skies and pleasant conditions expected. Daytime heat may rise slightly, dry weather to continue, and residents advised to stay hydrated during early summer.
Mainly Clear Skies Expected in Next 24 Hours
The Bengaluru weather today is expected to remain pleasant with mainly clear skies over the next 24 hours.
According to the latest forecast, the maximum temperature in Bengaluru is likely to hover around 32°C, while the minimum temperature may settle near 19°C.
The city recorded a daytime temperature of 31°C this afternoon, which is 1.7°C below the normal average, providing relatively comfortable conditions for residents during the early summer period.
Stable Weather Pattern To Continue For The Next 48 Hours
The Bengaluru weather forecast indicates that similar weather conditions will persist over the next 48 hours, with clear skies dominating the city’s atmosphere.
Temperatures are again expected to remain around 32°C during the day and 19°C at night, making it another pleasant day in Bengaluru.
The stable weather pattern suggests that residents can expect calm conditions without any significant fluctuations in temperature in the immediate future.
Early Summer Temperatures Show a Gradual Decline
In the first ten days of March weather in Bengaluru, the city experienced a brief spike in temperatures.
On 7 March 2026, the maximum temperature reached 34.3°C, followed by 33.4°C on 8 March. However, the temperatures have since declined steadily, with 31.5°C recorded on 9 March and 31.0°C on 10 March.
Weather observers suggest that a sharper temperature spike above 34°C may now occur only during the last ten days of March, indicating a temporary dip in the early summer heat.
Heat Wave Warning For Northern Karnataka Districts
While Bengaluru weather conditions remain relatively comfortable, other parts of Karnataka are experiencing rising heat levels.
Districts such as Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Ballari are likely to see maximum temperatures ranging between 38°C and 40°C, significantly higher than the state capital.
Due to these soaring temperatures, authorities have issued a heat wave warning for several northern districts.
Meanwhile, dry weather in Bengaluru is expected to continue, with afternoon heat gradually intensifying despite the otherwise clear and calm conditions.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.