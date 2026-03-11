In a major anti-drug crackdown in Bengaluru, police and customs seized narcotics worth ₹5.73 crore, including hydro ganja at Kempegowda International Airport, and arrested five peddlers.

Bengaluru: The crackdown on the drug mafia in the capital city is in full swing. In a series of operations, Bengaluru police and customs officials have arrested five peddlers and seized drugs worth a massive ₹5.73 crore.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), customs officials seized hydro ganja worth ₹5.25 crore that was being smuggled into the country.

On March 6, officials at KIA arrested a passenger who had just landed from Bangkok. When they checked his bag, they found 10.94 kg of hydro ganja, valued at ₹3.83 crore. Just two days later, on March 8, another passenger arriving from Bangkok was caught with 1.7 kg of hydro ganja worth ₹59.5 lakh in his bag. Customs officials confirmed that both peddlers have been arrested.

Tailor Caught with Ganja Worth ₹20 Lakh!

In a separate operation, the Mahadevapura police arrested a tailor.

The accused, Khurshid Alam, is a resident of Vijinapura in Ramamurthy Nagar. Police seized 19 kg of ganja worth ₹20 lakh from him. The cops acted on a tip-off and raided the spot while he was trying to sell the ganja near Mahadevapura.

Police said that Khurshid, who is originally from West Bengal, had been working as a tailor in Bengaluru for the last three years. He got into the drug business to make quick money. He would buy ganja for a low price in his hometown and sell it for a much higher price in the city.

Meanwhile, the KG Halli police also nabbed a man named Ayaz Khan and seized ganja worth ₹16.24 lakh from him. In another bust, the Malleswaram police arrested one person and recovered ganja worth ₹12 lakh.