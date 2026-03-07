In Bengaluru, a 27-year-old woman, Kavya, tragically ended her life after a domestic argument over serving the same sambar for three days. Her 4-year-old child is now left motherless, and police are investigating.

Bengaluru: In a shocking and heartbreaking incident from Bengaluru, a small argument over food has ended in a terrible tragedy. A 27-year-old woman has ended her life, reportedly after her husband scolded her for serving the same sambar for three days in a row. The couple's 4-year-old child is now left without a mother.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Kavya. She was married to Rangaswamy, and the couple had been living in Bengaluru for the last five years. By all accounts, their life together was proceeding without any major issues until this incident.

Argument over three-day-old sambar

The whole issue started over something very common in many households. Kavya had started making sambar in a larger quantity and storing it in the fridge to use for the next day. According to reports, she made a batch of sambar on Tuesday, March 3. She then reheated and served it for dinner on March 4 and again on March 5.

While her husband, Rangaswamy, didn't say anything on the second day, he lost his temper on the third day. On Thursday, March 5, when he was served the same sambar again, he became furious.

Fight turns ugly

Rangaswamy started a huge fight with Kavya, questioning why she was serving him stale, three-day-old food. The argument escalated, and he allegedly scolded her very harshly. Deeply hurt and unable to bear the insults, Kavya went into another room and consumed pesticide that had been bought for agricultural use.

A short while later, she began vomiting and collapsed. A panicked Rangaswamy and other family members immediately rushed her to a local hospital. However, it was too late, and doctors declared that she had already passed away. Her body was then moved to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and the police are investigating the matter.

