Yelahanka police have arrested a man from Rajasthan for breaking into a US-based software engineer's Bengaluru home. The man had stolen diamond and gold jewellery worth ₹3 crore. Cops have recovered 1.8 kg of the stolen valuables from him.

Bengaluru: The Yelahanka police have finally caught the man who broke into a software engineer's house and made off with diamond jewellery worth crores. The accused is from Rajasthan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The police have identified the arrested man as Velarama Meena, also known as Sunil. They have seized 1.8 kg of diamond and gold jewellery, valued at around ₹3 crore, from him.

The incident happened recently at the home of a techie named Prakash in Judicial Layout. The thieves had broken the window bars and stolen jewellery worth crores. The police started an investigation and used technical intelligence to track down and arrest the accused.

Prakash, who is originally from Bengaluru, works in the US and lives there with his family. He had built a house in Judicial Layout and visits once in a while. Prakash had asked his cousin, Sethumadhava, who lives in RT Nagar, to look after the house. The police said the accused noticed that the house was empty and decided to commit the robbery.

Also read: Bengaluru Crime: IT Officer Loses ₹35 Lakh to Parrot Astrologer Over Job Transfer Puja!

How did the robbery happen?

Sunil had come to the city looking for daily wage work and was working as a tile layer in under-construction buildings. He was desperate to make easy money. A few days ago, he was working at a construction site in Judicial Layout. He noticed that the house next door, which belonged to the techie Prakash, was always empty. Sunil then hatched a plan to rob it.

On the night of February 15, he broke the sliding window to get inside Prakash's house. He then opened a locker and stole gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹3 crore before escaping. The next day, Prakash found out about the robbery. He immediately asked his relative to file a complaint with the police. The accused's movements were captured on a CCTV camera.

How was he caught?

After the robbery, the accused fled to his hometown in Rajasthan. He had found much more jewellery than he had expected. The police team investigating the case checked the CCTV footage from the house and questioned people in the neighbourhood. The workers at the nearby construction site recognised Sunil from the footage.

Once they got this lead, the police launched an operation and managed to trap the accused, an officer said.

Also read: Bengaluru Tragedy: Woman Ends Life After Husband Scolds Her for Serving 3-Day-Old Sambar