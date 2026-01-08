A man, identified as TikToker Stephen Harmon, rode a full-sized horse through a Dallas-area Target store in a viral video. The stunt caused a disturbance when the horse defecated multiple times on the floor, prompting staff to intervene.

A bizarre viral moment has swept social media after a video showed a man riding a full-sized horse through a Target store in the United States, leaving customers and staff both amused and appalled. The footage, shared online by user @cowboyatheart82 -- identified as TikToker Stephen Harmon -- shows him entering the Dallas-area store accompanied by a friend, casually guiding his horse through aisles normally filled with shoppers and merchandise.

The scene quickly took a messy turn when the horse defecated multiple times on the store floor, much to the horror of bystanders and employees alike. In the video, a Target worker is heard shouting, “What are you doing? Get out of the store with a horse!” as the animal trots around.

Reactions online have been mixed. Some social media users expressed disbelief and disgust, with comments like “This is disgusting” and “It crapped on the floor. Wtf,” while others cracked puns such as “Quit horsing around.” One shopper even paused to pet the animal before security eventually escorted Harmon and the horse out of the store.

The incident has prompted broader discussions about public behaviour and safety in retail spaces. Critics argue that such stunts pose hygiene risks and disrespect both staff and customers, while others see it as harmless chaos -- if not an effective way to capture internet attention.

This isn’t Harmon’s first such stunt; he previously drew attention by bringing a horse into other retail settings, including a Tractor Supply store in New York. As the clip continues to circulate online with millions of views, it raises questions about where the line should be drawn between viral entertainment and reckless public pranks.