Bengaluru: In a bizarre incident, a senior Income Tax officer lost gold and silver valuables worth ₹35 lakh after he tried to find out about his career prospects from a roadside parrot astrologer.

The officer has filed a complaint at the Bharathinagar police station. The police are now searching for the astrologer, who has packed up his tent and disappeared.

The victim, Govinda (name changed), was duped a few days ago when he stopped to ask a roadside astrologer about his job transfer. According to his complaint, the conman made off with 194 grams of gold jewellery and 1.3 kg of silver items, all worth around ₹35 lakh.

Govinda has been working at the IT office near Koramangala for three decades and lives with his family near Bharathinagar. He was recently expecting a transfer and was anxious about it. While going to a nearby market to buy vegetables, he spotted the astrologer, Shekhar, near Sri Circle. Shekhar called out to the officer, claiming he could predict his future just by looking at his face. Curious, Govinda agreed to listen.

The astrologer told him that a special 'puja' was needed to improve his life, which would cost ₹50,000. Govinda told him he would get the money from home and left, as stated in his complaint.

A few days later, the officer met the astrologer again and gave him the ₹50,000. The man took the money and sent him away, promising to call after the puja was done. He also assured Govinda that he would get a promotion and a higher post. The two stayed in touch over the phone, and the accused later told Govinda that he had completed the puja.

'Terrible things will happen if you don't do puja with jewellery'

Finally, when Govinda pressed him about his transfer, the astrologer changed his tune. "I will tell you the truth. What I say will only bring you good," he said, winning the officer's trust. The accused, who had already taken ₹50,000 for a 'special puja', then demanded gold and silver items from the officer's home instead of more cash.

He scared the officer by saying, "If you don't get your family's jewellery and perform the puja, you will face a great calamity." Frightened by this warning, the officer handed over the valuables to the accused.

Once he got the money and jewellery, the parrot astrologer's behaviour completely changed. When the officer asked for his valuables back, the man threatened him. Realising he had been scammed, Govinda went to the Bharathinagar police station and filed a complaint. Police officials said that an FIR has been registered and a search is underway for the fraudulent astrologer.

