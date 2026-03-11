A protest against LPG price rise in Shivamogga turned tense when a flower vendor named Sunil openly criticised the party during the demonstration. The activists had symbolically garlanded a gas cylinder and served tea made on a wood stove to highlight rising fuel costs. However, Sunil refused the tea and blamed Congress policies for inflation.

A protest organised by the Women’s Congress in Shivamogga on March 11 took an unexpected turn when a local flower vendor openly criticised the party during their demonstration against the rise in cooking gas prices. The incident took place near the Shivappa Nayaka Flower Market, where Congress activists had gathered to protest the increasing cost of LPG cylinders. What was planned as a symbolic protest soon turned into a heated exchange between the activists and a local vendor.

Symbolic protest against gas cylinder price rise

Women Congress workers organised a creative protest to highlight the rising price of cooking gas. As part of the demonstration, they garlanded an LPG cylinder and prepared tea on a traditional wood stove. The idea behind the act was to show how expensive LPG cylinders have become, forcing some households to return to older cooking methods such as wood stoves.

The activists were offering the tea they prepared to people passing by in the market area to spread awareness about the issue.

Flower vendor refuses tea and criticises Congress

The situation changed when the activists offered tea to a flower vendor named Sunil, who works at the nearby market.

Sunil refused to accept the tea and instead criticised the Congress party. According to witnesses, he told the protesters that the price rise was the responsibility of the Congress government.

The activists tried to explain that the government was supporting women through welfare schemes. One activist mentioned the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, under which eligible women receive Rs 2,000 per month.

Heated exchange during the protest

Sunil was not convinced by the explanation. He responded sharply, saying that the scheme had not improved the overall situation. According to people present at the spot, he said the government had 'ruined everything' despite giving financial assistance.

Sunil also said that he had earlier supported the Congress party but now felt that rising prices and economic problems were affecting ordinary people. He questioned whether government promises were really helping the poor and asked where the benefits were reaching.

When the activists tried to argue that the Rs 2,000 support could help women manage expenses like school fees or travel costs, Sunil became more vocal in his criticism.

Video of argument goes viral

The exchange left the Women’s Congress workers visibly surprised, as they had expected public support during the protest. Instead, they faced strong criticism from a member of the public.

A video of the incident was recorded and later shared on social media, where it quickly started circulating online. The clip has now become widely discussed in Shivamogga and surrounding areas.

Many social media users have reacted to the video, turning the confrontation into a talking point in local political discussions.