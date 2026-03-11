Dharwad’s Indira Canteen faces LPG shortage, forcing staff to serve only curd rice. Hundreds of workers and students miss regular meals. Authorities urged to ensure timely cylinder supply to avoid disruption of affordable daily meals.

The Indira Canteen in Dharwad, often referred to as the city’s 'Akshaya Patra' for feeding workers, students, and the underprivileged, faced a sudden crisis today as it ran out of LPG cylinders. Hundreds of daily wage workers and students, who depend on the canteen for affordable and nutritious meals, were left disappointed. From noon onwards, the kitchen could not prepare chapati, roti, or anna-sambar, forcing the staff to serve only curd rice at a nominal price of Rs. 10.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Daily Meals Disrupted

Normally, the Indira Canteen serves a variety of meals, including roti, chapati, and anna-sambar, to hundreds of people every day. However, today, the kitchen went silent after 12 pm due to empty cylinders. Hungry customers, who came expecting a full meal, had to make do with curd rice. The disruption left many dissatisfied, particularly daily wage workers who travelled from distant areas to eat at the canteen.

Also Read: LPG Shortage: Bengaluru Banashankari Temple May Halt Free Annaprasadam Service

Limited Meal Served at Rs. 10

Under normal circumstances, the canteen provides nutritious meals at highly subsidised prices, making it accessible to economically weaker sections. Today, however, customers arriving after noon received only a Rs. 10 coupon, redeemable for curd rice. Many labourers had no choice but to leave after a limited meal, highlighting the severity of the disruption caused by the cylinder shortage.

Staff Speak Out

Speaking to 'Asianet Suvarna News' reporter Paramesh Angadi, canteen staff member Shilpa explained: "We prepared and served idli and vada in the morning. But around 12 pm, the cylinder became completely empty. We cannot cook until a new cylinder is supplied. Until then, we are forced to serve only curd rice," she said, expressing her helplessness in managing the crisis.

Management Failure Needs Government Attention

The Indira Canteen scheme, a flagship initiative of the Siddaramaiah government, aims to ensure affordable and nutritious meals for all. However, small management lapses, such as failing to maintain a backup LPG supply, directly affect the poor. The public is urging officials to ensure a steady and timely supply of cylinders to prevent further disruptions. Until the next cylinder arrives, the 'curd rice saga' is likely to continue, impacting hundreds of people who rely on the canteen for their daily meals.

Also Read: From Kitchens To Connectivity: LPG Shortage Could Impact Telecom Infrastructure In India