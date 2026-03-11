Karnataka government approves 'Project Majestic' to develop a modern transit hub and commercial complex at Bengaluru’s Majestic bus stand. The 32-acre project will combine KSRTC and BMTC operations with malls, hotels, and office spaces, boosting revenue and commuter facilities.

The Karnataka government has granted in-principle approval for 'Project Majestic', a landmark initiative to develop a state-of-the-art bus terminal and commercial complex across 32 acres at Bengaluru’s Majestic bus stand. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy stated that the new facility is designed to be world-class, surpassing international standards such as those in Singapore. The project will integrate modern transit facilities with commercial developments, including malls, hotels, and office spaces, generating substantial revenue for the state’s transport corporations while ensuring seamless bus operations.

Proposal and Scope

The proposal was discussed following a question by Congress member M Nagaraju. The Majestic bus stand covers a total area of 40 acres. Of this, eight acres have already been allocated to the Metro station. The remaining 32 acres, comprising 20 acres owned by KSRTC and 12 acres by BMTC, will be jointly developed into an Inter-Modal Transit Hub that combines bus services, commercial facilities, and passenger amenities.

Tender Awarded to Resurgent India Limited

The government has appointed M/s Resurgent India Limited, a company registered with the Infrastructure Development Department, to manage the project. A work order has been issued, and the firm has already commenced preliminary studies, including traffic, market, and technical surveys. These studies will form the basis for the project blueprint, design, and tender documents for selecting the final developer.

Minister Reddy assured that KSRTC and BMTC bus operations would continue without disruption throughout the construction phase. The total project cost and other financial details will be finalised once the private firm submits its comprehensive report.

Rationale Behind the Project

M Nagaraju emphasised that utilising land worth thousands of crores only for bus movement is inefficient. He suggested that developing a modern, international-level bus station with commercial facilities would not only enhance the commuter experience but also generate significant revenue for KSRTC and BMTC. He urged the government to expedite the implementation of Project Majestic to realise its full economic and infrastructural potential.