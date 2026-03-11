A 19-year-old from Rajasthan stole diamond and gold jewellery worth ₹3 crore from a Bengaluru home. The US-based owners witnessed the theft via CCTV. Yelahanka police recovered the loot and arrested the accused, who has no prior criminal record.

The city police have successfully cracked a high-value burglary case in Yelahanka, arresting a 19-year-old man from Rajasthan for stealing diamond and gold jewellery worth an estimated ₹3 crore. The accused, Vallaram Meena, also known as Sunil, was employed in Bengaluru as a tile and granite layer at a construction site. Police officials described the crime as meticulously planned and said it was solved thanks to CCTV footage and effective coordination between states.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Months of Planning

According to authorities, the targeted house is located in Judicial Layout, Yelahanka, and belongs to a software professional couple residing in the United States. The couple visited their Bengaluru home only once every six months to a year. Vallaram, along with about twenty other workers from Rajasthan at a nearby construction site, kept a close watch on the property. Over six months, he observed the homeowners’ absence and decided to carry out the heist.

Also Read: Kanpur Daylight Heist: Bike-Borne Miscreants Snatch Gold Chain from Retired SI Woman (Watch)

Entry Through a Slide Door

Vallaram conducted three reconnaissance trips to the property, even climbing onto the roof to inspect the slide door. On the night of 15 February, he broke into the house, opened a locker, and stole 1.8 kg of diamond and gold jewellery, along with some cash. He packed the stolen items into a bag and fled to his village in Rajasthan, keeping the loot hidden at home. The accused did not inform any of his friends about the crime, likely due to the unexpectedly high value of the haul.

Theft Discovered via CCTV

The homeowners in the US checked their home CCTV feed and were shocked to see the burglary in progress. They immediately contacted their relative, Sethu Mahadeva, who filed a complaint at the Yelahanka police station on 16 February.

Arrested in Rajasthan

The Yelahanka police formed a special investigation team to track the accused. Using technical clues and local intelligence, they identified Vallaram’s location and arrested him on 18 February in his village, Managiri, Rajasthan. During questioning, he confessed to the crime and revealed the location of the hidden jewellery.

₹3 Crore Worth of Jewellery Recovered

Police recovered 1.833 kg of diamond and gold jewellery, valued at approximately ₹3 crore, from Vallaram’s house. He was produced before a court in Salumbar, and a transit warrant was obtained to bring him to Bengaluru. A local court remanded him to 15 days of police custody, after which he was moved to judicial custody on 6 March.

No Prior Criminal Record

Authorities stated that Vallaram has no prior criminal record. The successful resolution of this high-value burglary was credited to the careful use of CCTV footage, inter-state coordination, and diligent investigative work by the Yelahanka police.

Also Read: Bengaluru Heist: Robbers Posing as Cops Flee With Rs 20 Lakh Cash, Gold; Family Held at Knifepoint