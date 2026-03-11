Ahmedabad's Detection of Crime Branch has registered a case against two residents for allegedly running an online prostitution racket using social media and messaging platforms. The case was initiated after information was shared by the Enforcement Directorate during a money laundering probe linked to a Goa drug case.

The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad Police has registered a case against two city residents for allegedly running an online prostitution racket. Officials said the accused are suspected of procuring women and arranging clients through social media platforms and escort service websites. The case was registered after information was shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The details were reportedly provided under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 during an ongoing investigation. Following the communication from the central agency, the DCB began its own probe into the alleged activities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Also Read: LPG Shortage Could Impact Telecom Infrastructure In India

Link to earlier drug case in Goa

According to officials, the investigation is connected to an earlier case registered in April 2025 by the Goa Crime Police Station in Ribander, as reported by Gujarat Samachar. In that case, several persons were arrested for allegedly possessing 4.325 kilograms of cocaine. The case was filed under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

During the investigation of the drug case, authorities reportedly came across information suggesting the involvement of one of the accused in a prostitution network.

Accused identified in the probe

Investigators have identified the accused as Chirag Rameshbhai Dudhat, also known as Monty, and his associate Masoom Uikey, also known as Mahi. According to officials, the duo allegedly procured women and connected them with clients through various digital platforms.

The alleged activities were reportedly discovered when investigators examined a forensic image of Dudhat’s mobile phone during the probe.

Chats and digital evidence examined

Police said the examination of the phone reportedly revealed chat records discussing the arrangement of women, negotiations over rates for sexual services and booking of hotel rooms for meetings with clients.

Investigators claim that the accused used several online platforms to contact customers.

Messaging applications and social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn were allegedly used to reach potential clients. the Gujarat Samachar report added. Authorities said photographs of women were shared with customers, who then selected individuals.

After the selection, the accused allegedly arranged meetings and hotel accommodation in exchange for money.

Multiple accounts used to avoid detection

Officials said the accused allegedly used multiple messaging accounts, sometimes called 'switch accounts', to hide their identities. These accounts were reportedly used to communicate with different clients and to avoid being traced easily.

Police believe the use of multiple accounts helped the accused continue the operation while trying to escape detection.

Witness statement adds details

The investigation also refers to the statement of a man named Anup Nishad. According to officials, Nishad told investigators that he had stayed with the accused at their residence in Nava Naroda for about 20 days in February 2025.

During that time, he reportedly saw them operating the alleged prostitution network through mobile phones and escort service websites.

His statement has been included as part of the investigation records.

Also Read: When A Child Became Anti-Tobacco Ambassador After Heartfelt Letter To Father

Previous case against main accused

Police also said that Chirag Dudhat had been previously booked in a similar case. In 2021, a case was registered against him at J P Road Police Station under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Officials said a chargesheet in that case had already been filed before a local court.

Based on the evidence gathered so far, authorities said there is prima facie indication that the accused were involved in procuring women for prostitution and arranging clients for immoral trafficking.

Following the ED’s communication, the DCB Ahmedabad has now officially registered a case and launched further investigation. Police said they are currently examining digital evidence, financial transactions and various online accounts linked to the accused.

Officials added that the investigation is ongoing and more details may emerge as the probe progresses.