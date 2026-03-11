Viral Video Shows Youths Harassing Woman in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, Sparks Outrage
A viral video from UP's Deoria shows a group of youths harassing a woman on a farm trail in a village. The woman is seen pleading with the men to let her go as they surround her, question her identity and grab her arm.
Viral video sparks concern
A disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district has surfaced on social media, showing a group of young men allegedly harassing a woman on a village farm path. The clip quickly spread online and triggered strong reactions from viewers, prompting the police to take action.
The incident reportedly took place in a village under the Madanpur police station limits. According to initial reports, more than six youths blocked the woman’s path while she was walking along a narrow trail near farm fields.
Woman pleads with men to let her go
In the viral video, the woman appears scared and repeatedly asks the group to allow her to leave. She calls the men “bhaiya” and requests them several times to move away from her path.
However, the youths continue surrounding her and asking questions about who she is and where she lives. At one point, the woman becomes visibly upset and raises her voice in anger as the group keeps questioning her.
Alleged attempt to drag her into field
Reports claim that some of the men caught hold of the woman’s arm and tried to pull her toward a nearby field. The video shows the woman struggling to free herself while trying to walk away from them.
The group, believed to be around 20 to 22 years old, keeps following her along the path. One of the men is seen grabbing her hand while repeatedly asking for her address and details about her home. The woman keeps pushing him away and attempts to escape from the group.
Police register case after video surfaces
After the video spread widely on social media, the Deoria police responded to the incident. Officials said a case has been registered at the Madanpur police station under relevant sections of the law.
Police also said that legal action is being taken in connection with the matter. However, authorities have not yet confirmed whether any arrests have been made.
The investigation is currently underway, and further details are expected as the police continue their inquiry.
Video sarks outrage online
The viral video triggered strong reactions on social media, with many users expressing shock and anger over the alleged harassment. Several people said the woman could suffer lifelong trauma after the incident. Others raised concerns about women’s safety in public places.
Some users questioned the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, while many demanded strict action against those involved and better protection for women.
