Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara promises to raise monthly pension for acid attack survivors from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000. The government will also provide free housing, convert interest-free loans to grants, and set up fast-track courts for speedy justice.

In a landmark move, the Karnataka government has announced plans to significantly increase the monthly pension for acid attack survivors from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000. The announcement was made by Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara during a session of the Legislative Council on Tuesday. The decision comes after years of advocacy for better support for survivors, who have long faced financial and social hardships following such attacks.

Discussion in the Legislative Council

The issue was raised by Congress member K Shivakumar, who highlighted that many survivors have been waiting for proper aid for over a decade. His demand received support across party lines, including from Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, BJP members Hemalatha Nayak and Bharathi Shetty, and Congress leader Umashree.

Responding to these concerns, Home Minister Parameshwara stated, "I will convince the Chief Minister to increase the monthly pension to ₹50,000."

He added that he would also consult the Women and Child Welfare Minister to ensure comprehensive support for survivors.

Current Pension and Coverage

Since 1 April 2022, a monthly pension of ₹10,000 has been provided to survivors. As of December 2023, 59 survivors have received this payment, while the state has identified a total of 169 acid attack survivors.

Housing and Loan Concessions

Parameshwara further announced that the government will arrange free housing for all 169 survivors through either the Karnataka Slum Development Board or the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation. Additionally, the ₹5 lakh interest-free loan provided by the State Women's Development Corporation will be converted into a grant. He also promised to simplify the process for survivors of older attacks to obtain necessary documents, such as FIRs, required for compensation.

Fast-Track Courts for Acid Attack Cases

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar revealed plans to set up fast-track courts, modelled on the Nirbhaya case system, to ensure speedy trials in acid attack cases.

Additional Compensation

Labour Minister Santosh Lad stated that his department is prepared to provide compensation of up to ₹2 lakh from the unorganised workers’ board, based on the severity of injuries sustained by the survivors.

This move is expected to significantly improve the financial security and rehabilitation of acid attack survivors in Karnataka, offering them much-needed relief and recognition.

