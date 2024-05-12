Karnataka HORROR: After kidnapping, 3 car dealers tortured with electric shock on private parts; 7 arrested

The distressing incident came to light after a video capturing the brutal assault went viral. The footage allegedly showed the victims without clothers while being subjected to electric shocks, highlighting the barbarity of the perpetrators.

Kalaburgi: In a shocking turn of events, seven individuals were arrested in Karnataka for their involvement in the kidnapping and torturing three second-hand car dealers. The victims, identified as Ramesh Madiwala, Sameeruddin, and Abdul Rehman, endured a horrifying ordeal, including electric shock torture administered on their private parts by the kidnappers.

According to police reports, the motive behind the attack stemmed from allegations of the car dealers delaying the delivery of a vehicle. To this, the kidnappers demanded a ransom for the release of the victims, prompting swift action from the police officials.

A formal complaint was lodged by the victims on May 5 and the authorities initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. Consequently, Imran Patel, Mohammed Mateen, Ramesh Doddamani, Sagar Koli, and their associates were arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement, the police confirmed that seven suspects had been taken into custody. Furthermore, efforts are underway to arrest other individuals implicated in the heinous crime.

