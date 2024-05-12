Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka HORROR: After kidnapping, 3 car dealers tortured with electric shock on private parts; 7 arrested

    The distressing incident came to light after a video capturing the brutal assault went viral. The footage allegedly showed the victims without clothers while being subjected to electric shocks, highlighting the barbarity of the perpetrators.

    Karnataka HORROR: After kidnapping, 3 car dealers tortured with electric shock on private parts; 7 arrested AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 12, 2024, 5:49 PM IST

    Kalaburgi: In a shocking turn of events, seven individuals were arrested in Karnataka for their involvement in the kidnapping and torturing three second-hand car dealers. The victims, identified as Ramesh Madiwala, Sameeruddin, and Abdul Rehman, endured a horrifying ordeal, including electric shock torture administered on their private parts by the kidnappers.

    The distressing incident came to light after a video capturing the brutal assault went viral. The footage allegedly showed the victims without clothers while being subjected to electric shocks, highlighting the barbarity of the perpetrators.

    'Ambani-Adani attacked in Parliament as they don't give us money': Congress' Adhir Ranjan's shocker (WATCH)

    According to police reports, the motive behind the attack stemmed from allegations of the car dealers delaying the delivery of a vehicle. To this, the kidnappers demanded a ransom for the release of the victims, prompting swift action from the police officials.

    A formal complaint was lodged by the victims on May 5 and the authorities initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. Consequently, Imran Patel, Mohammed Mateen, Ramesh Doddamani, Sagar Koli, and their associates were arrested in connection with the incident.

    In a statement, the police confirmed that seven suspects had been taken into custody. Furthermore, efforts are underway to arrest other individuals implicated in the heinous crime.

    Study reveals shocking incarceration of children in Indian prisons: 9,681 wrongly held in adult facilities

    Last Updated May 12, 2024, 5:49 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: HC lawyer and wife of KAS officer found hanging at home in Sanjay Nagar; Foul play suspected vkp

    Bengaluru: HC lawyer and wife of KAS officer found hanging at home in Sanjay Nagar; Foul play suspected

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' row: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested for allegedly leaking videos vkp

    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ row: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested for allegedly leaking videos

    Bengaluru downpour sparks leakage concerns inside Kempegowda airport Terminal-2 again (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru downpour sparks leakage concerns inside Kempegowda airport Terminal-2 again (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: POCSO accused, released on bail last month, found dead under mysterious circumstances vkp

    Bengaluru: POCSO accused, released on bail last month, found dead under mysterious circumstances

    Bengaluru: Public prosecutor arrested for allegedly coercing client, engaging in sexual misconduct vkp

    Bengaluru: Public prosecutor arrested for allegedly coercing client, engaging in sexual misconduct

    Recent Stories

    Mother Day 2024: Here's how Manipal Hospitals celebrates motherhood across generations RBA

    Mother's Day 2024: Here's how Manipal Hospitals celebrates motherhood across generations

    Malayalam film 'Mandakini' starring Althaf Salim, Anarkali Marikar to hit theatres on May 24 anr

    Malayalam film 'Mandakini' starring Althaf Salim, Anarkali Marikar to hit theatres on May 24

    Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film is an emotional blend of cricket and romance RBA

    Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film is an emotional blend of cricket and romance

    'Sikhs for Modi': Sikh community hold massive bike rally in support of BJP in Delhi (WATCH) anr

    'Sikhs for Modi': Sikh community hold massive bike rally in support of BJP in Delhi (WATCH)

    IPL betting: TV star Anup Soni's voice cloned by AI to promote match betting RBA

    IPL betting: TV star Anup Soni's voice cloned by AI to promote match betting

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon