    Karnataka: Hill collapse on Bengaluru-Honnavara highway leads to traffic jam, vehicles struggle to move on

    Heavy rainfall triggered a hill collapse near Kharwa Cross in Honnavar taluk, blocking the Bengaluru-Honnavara highway with mud and debris. Efforts to clear the road are underway, allowing passage for smaller vehicles but halting larger ones. Ongoing rain poses a risk of further landslides, complicating the clearance operation.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    Heavy rainfall in Honnavara triggered a landslide early today, causing a hill near Kharwa Cross in Honnavar taluk to collapse onto the Bengaluru-Honnavara highway. The road is now impassable due to a large amount of mud, rocks, and debris that fell onto it, leaving motorists stranded in challenging weather conditions.

    Efforts by the district administration to clear the debris are underway, with some progress made by 10 am, allowing passage for smaller vehicles like bikes and autos. However, larger vehicles, including trucks and mini lorries, remain halted, causing significant delays as they wait for clearance to resume their journeys.

    Heavy rainfall causes chaos in Kodagu: Houses damaged, power outages reported

    The clearance operation is compounded by the ongoing risk of further landslides, exacerbated by continuous rain and the unstable terrain. Despite efforts to mitigate these risks, the district administration faces a daunting task in ensuring safe passage along the highway.

    Karnataka weekend rush: Over 20,000 tourists flock Hampi, Jog falls and Nandi Hills

    Power outages, and house damage reported in Kodagu

     

    Kodagu district in Karnataka faced severe weather conditions as heavy rain and strong winds wreaked havoc, causing widespread damage including uprooted trees, collapsed hills, and power outages in several villages.

    The recent downpour in Galibidu village near Madikeri led to significant disruptions, with reports indicating up to 6 inches of rainfall within 24 hours. The adverse weather conditions resulted in trees toppling over, damaging electricity poles and leaving parts of the village in darkness due to disconnected power lines.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
