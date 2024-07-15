Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Heavy rainfall causes chaos in Kodagu: Houses damaged, power outages reported

    Torrential rains and strong winds in Kodagu district caused havoc, with a massive tree blocking traffic near Madikeri's Field Mardle Kariappa College. Uprooted electric poles led to widespread power outages. The Indian Meteorological Department warned of more rain until July 20, increasing water levels in the Harangi reservoir. Property damage included collapsed houses.

    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    Torrential rains accompanied by strong winds wreaked havoc in Kodagu district on Saturday afternoon, causing widespread damage. In Madikeri city, behind Field Mardle Kariappa College, a massive tree fell onto the road, halting traffic between Madikeri and Ghandipad. The disruption has left motorists stranded and residents struggling to navigate the area.

    The heavy downpour also resulted in the uprooting of numerous electric poles, leading to power outages across the affected areas for the past two hours. Prompt response teams from the Forest Department and Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB) rushed to the scene. Despite the relentless rain, efforts are underway to clear the fallen tree and restore the electricity supply. KEB crews have mobilized to install a new electric pole once the debris is cleared.

    The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warnings of continued heavy rainfall in Kodagu district until July 20, urging residents to exercise caution. The precipitation has significantly increased water levels in the Harangi reservoir, prompting authorities to release 4 thousand cusecs of water into the river as a precautionary measure. The reservoir, fed by 6820 cusecs of water due to rainfall in the Harangi basin, is nearing its capacity with the water level already reaching 2854.5 feet. Further inflows are anticipated, necessitating ongoing drainage operations.

    The inclement weather has also resulted in severe property damage, with several houses washed away and structural collapses reported in Somwarpet and Madikeri taluks. In Somwarpet, walls of houses collapsed in multiple locations, including Acchaiah and Janardhan's residence in Attur village and Ramesh's home in Gaudalli. Similarly, Aisha's house in Madikeri village saw structural damage due to the relentless rain and wind.

    Authorities, including tehsildars from respective taluks, are actively assessing the damage caused by the rain, with reports of incidents such as a tree branch falling on parked cars, and damaging six vehicles near Somwarpet. Tragically, a three-month-old cow lost its life due to electrocution caused by a snapped electric wire in Chaudlu village, leaving its owner, Suresh, devastated.

