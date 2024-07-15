Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka weekend rush: Over 20,000 tourists flock Hampi, Jog falls and Nandi Hills

    Major hill stations in Karnataka, including Chikkamagaluru, Nandi Hills, and tourist spots like Hampi, saw a surge in visitors on Sunday. Over 20,000 people visited Hampi and Jog Falls, while Chikkamagaluru faced traffic jams due to 7,000 tourists. Nandi Hills also experienced heavy traffic, indicating a revival in tourism across the state.

    Karnataka weekend rush: Over 20,000 tourists flock Hampi, Jog falls and Nandi Hills vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 9:25 AM IST

    Major hill stations in Karnataka, including Chikkamagaluru and Nandi Hills, and prominent tourist spots like Hampi, saw massive visitors on Sunday, a weekend day.

    Over 20,000 people visited the world-famous Hampi and Jog Falls on the same day. Chikkamagaluru hill station experienced a temporary traffic jam as over 7,000 tourists gathered. Nandigiridhama, near Bangalore (Bengaluru), also saw a large number of visitors, causing vehicles to line up for about 5 kilometres.

    Surge of visitors in Hampi: After suffering a decline in tourism due to the scorching summer, Hampi is witnessing a resurgence. More than 10,000 tourists, both domestic and international, visited the Hampi monuments in a single day. The popular spots included Sri Virupakseshwar Rathbeedi, Basavanna Mandapa, Sri Krishna Temple, Kadakaalu Ganapa Mantapa, Sasivekalu Ganapa Mantapa, Uddhana Virbhadreshwar Temple, Akka-Tangiyara Gudda, Ugra Narasimha, Badavilinga, Mahanavami Dibba, Ranisnana Griha, Kamala Mahal, and Gajashale.

    The number of tourists visiting Hampi's monuments has drastically decreased in the last few months due to the intense heat. However, with the change in weather, tourists are now coming from various parts of the country.

    Jog falls: The recent rains in the Sharavati catchment area have boosted the number of visitors to Jog Falls. Over 10,000 people witnessed the scenic beauty of the falls despite heavy rain.

    Chikkamagaluru traffic jam: Since Saturday, Chikkamagaluru has been crowded with tourists. On Sunday alone, more than 1,500 tourist vehicles arrived, bringing over 7,000 visitors to the peaks. This led to a traffic jam in Mullayanagiri and other areas, causing inconvenience to the tourists.

    Nandi Hills: Hundreds of vehicles arrived early in the morning to enjoy the beauty of Nandi Hills near Bangalore. The long line of vehicles stretched for about 5 kilometres, requiring police to manage the traffic.

    Tourist spots across Karnataka are experiencing a significant revival, with visitors flocking to enjoy the scenic beauty and historical sites.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru techies opt to work from home house rents decline for three months vkp

    Bengaluru techies opt for work-from-home; house rents decline over 3 months

    Will Karnataka CET go online State govt considers computer based testing vkp

    Will Karnataka's CET go online? State govt considers computer-based testing

    Karnataka Tourists flock during weekend monsoon break in Mullayanagiri SP seizes alcohol plastic bottles vkp

    Karnataka: Tourists flock during weekend monsoon break in Mullayanagiri, SP seizes alcohol, plastic bottles

    Bengaluru metro expansion Feasibility report for Tumakuru extension expected in six months vkp

    Bengaluru metro expansion: Feasibility report for Tumakuru extension expected in 6 months

    Karnataka rains Hill collapse threatens road closure at Agumbe ghat in Shivamogga traffic diverted vkp

    Karnataka rains: Hill collapse threatens road closure at Agumbe ghat in Shivamogga, traffic diverted

    Recent Stories

    Nagaland state lottery July 15, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery July 15, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Kerala: Body of missing worker found in canal after 46-hour search in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Body of missing worker found in canal after 46-hour search in Thiruvananthapuram

    Zomato to Central Bank of India: Stocks to watch out on July 15 RKK

    Zomato to Central Bank of India: Stocks to watch out on July 15

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds red alert in 3 districts on July 15 2024; Holiday for educational institutions in 7 districts anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds red alert in 3 districts; Holiday for educational institutions in 7 districts

    Anant-Radhika Mangal Utsav: Tamannaah to Ravindra Jadeja, guest list RKK

    Anant-Radhika Mangal Utsav: Tamannaah to Ravindra Jadeja, guest list

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon