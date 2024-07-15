Karnataka weekend rush: Over 20,000 tourists flock Hampi, Jog falls and Nandi Hills

Major hill stations in Karnataka, including Chikkamagaluru, Nandi Hills, and tourist spots like Hampi, saw a surge in visitors on Sunday. Over 20,000 people visited Hampi and Jog Falls, while Chikkamagaluru faced traffic jams due to 7,000 tourists. Nandi Hills also experienced heavy traffic, indicating a revival in tourism across the state.

Major hill stations in Karnataka, including Chikkamagaluru and Nandi Hills, and prominent tourist spots like Hampi, saw massive visitors on Sunday, a weekend day.

Over 20,000 people visited the world-famous Hampi and Jog Falls on the same day. Chikkamagaluru hill station experienced a temporary traffic jam as over 7,000 tourists gathered. Nandigiridhama, near Bangalore (Bengaluru), also saw a large number of visitors, causing vehicles to line up for about 5 kilometres.

Surge of visitors in Hampi: After suffering a decline in tourism due to the scorching summer, Hampi is witnessing a resurgence. More than 10,000 tourists, both domestic and international, visited the Hampi monuments in a single day. The popular spots included Sri Virupakseshwar Rathbeedi, Basavanna Mandapa, Sri Krishna Temple, Kadakaalu Ganapa Mantapa, Sasivekalu Ganapa Mantapa, Uddhana Virbhadreshwar Temple, Akka-Tangiyara Gudda, Ugra Narasimha, Badavilinga, Mahanavami Dibba, Ranisnana Griha, Kamala Mahal, and Gajashale.

The number of tourists visiting Hampi's monuments has drastically decreased in the last few months due to the intense heat. However, with the change in weather, tourists are now coming from various parts of the country.

Jog falls: The recent rains in the Sharavati catchment area have boosted the number of visitors to Jog Falls. Over 10,000 people witnessed the scenic beauty of the falls despite heavy rain.

Chikkamagaluru traffic jam: Since Saturday, Chikkamagaluru has been crowded with tourists. On Sunday alone, more than 1,500 tourist vehicles arrived, bringing over 7,000 visitors to the peaks. This led to a traffic jam in Mullayanagiri and other areas, causing inconvenience to the tourists.

Nandi Hills: Hundreds of vehicles arrived early in the morning to enjoy the beauty of Nandi Hills near Bangalore. The long line of vehicles stretched for about 5 kilometres, requiring police to manage the traffic.

Tourist spots across Karnataka are experiencing a significant revival, with visitors flocking to enjoy the scenic beauty and historical sites.

