Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Karnataka High Court halts horse racing events at Bengaluru Turf Club

    The Karnataka High Court, led by Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Arvind, has temporarily banned horse racing at Bengaluru Turf Club. This decision reverses a previous single-member bench ruling due to concerns over illegal activities involving bookies. 

    Karnataka High Court halts horse racing events at Bengaluru Turf Club vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 22, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

    Karnataka High Court, through a division bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Arvind, has issued an order temporarily banning horse racing tournaments at the Bengaluru Turf Club. This decision overturned a previous ruling by a single-member bench that had granted permission for the races to proceed.

    The state government, represented by Advocate General K. Sasikiran Shetty, presented arguments highlighting concerns over illegal activities allegedly conducted by bookies on the premises of the Bangalore Turf Club. During a recent police raid on January 12, authorities uncovered evidence leading to the registration of criminal cases against 27 individuals involved in these illicit activities.

    Karnataka High Court refuses to quash FIR in Bengaluru racecourse illegal betting case

    The division bench conducted an extensive hearing on the matter, which lasted from noon until 7 pm on Friday, before deciding to temporarily halt all horse racing events pending further proceedings.

    What was the case?

    Bengaluru Turf Club submitted a petition to the state government on March 21, 2024, requesting permission to conduct on-course and off-course horse racing and betting activities at Bengaluru Turf Club from April to August 2024. However, the government refused permission to organize the horse racing event. Subsequently, BTC and others applied to the High Court. On May 21 and 23, the High Court gave the state government until June 6 to review the applications and make a decision.

    Following this deadline, the state government reviewed BTC's request and issued an order on June 6 denying permission to organize the horse race, citing various irregularities including tax evasion and illegal betting. The petitioners then filed an amended petition challenging this order. 

    Bengaluru: CCB Police raid race course booking counter, seize Rs 3 crore 47 lakh over alleged GST evasion

    Bengaluru Turf Club Limited (BTC), Karnataka Trainers Associations, Karnataka Race Horse Owners Association, Karnataka Jockeys Association, and others filed an application in the High Court challenging the state government's order issued on June 6, 2024, which denied permission to organize horse races. 

    The petitions were heard by a single-member bench of High Court Justice Krishnakumar, who issued an interim order allowing horse racing to be organized in March 2024. This was contingent upon the license granted by the government for conducting on-course and off-course horse racing and betting activities. The current blockage of horse racing stems from these proceedings.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2024, 1:30 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for selling rented vehicles after removing GPS, 9 cars seized vkp

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for selling rented vehicles after removing GPS, 9 cars seized

    Bengaluru: Power outage scheduled on June 23,24 in THESE areas; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: Power outage scheduled on June 23,24 in THESE areas; check details

    Renowned Kannada writer Kamala Hampana passes away at 89 in Bengaluru vkp

    Renowned Kannada writer Kamala Hampana passes away at 89 in Bengaluru

    Karnataka forest department imposes restrictions on Ettina Bhuja in Chikkamagaluru as 20,000 tourists flock in 3 days vkp

    Karnataka forest dept imposes restrictions on Ettina Bhuja, Chikkamagaluru, as 20,000 tourists flock in 3 days

    IMD issues red alert for coastal Karnataka: Heavy rainfall expected for next 3 days vkp

    IMD issues red alert for coastal Karnataka: Heavy rainfall expected for next 3 days

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 21 2024: 8 gm gold one pavan sovereign rate again goes up; Check ATG

    Kerala GOLD rate today, June 22: 8 gm gold rate decreases; check

    Crackdown on paper leaks: New law mandates jail terms, Rs 1 crore fines AJR

    Crackdown on paper leaks: New law mandates jail terms, Rs 1 crore fines

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for selling rented vehicles after removing GPS, 9 cars seized vkp

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for selling rented vehicles after removing GPS, 9 cars seized

    I can't give him a memory...', Sara Ali Khan credits Sushant Singh Rajput for Kedarnath ATG

    'I can't give him a memory...', Sara Ali Khan credits Sushant Singh Rajput for the love she got for Kedarnath

    Delhi water crisis: Long queues persist at tankers as Atishi's hunger strike enters day 2 AJR

    Delhi water crisis: Long queues persist at tankers as Atishi's hunger strike enters day 2

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon