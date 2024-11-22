Why do people CHEAT on their partners? Experts uncover truth that could explain celebrity affairs

A groundbreaking study from Reichman University reveals that individuals in positions of power are 'significantly more likely' to stray from their romantic partners.

First Published Nov 22, 2024, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

Bill Clinton's scandalous affair with Monica Lewinsky remains one of the most infamous examples of power and betrayal. The former US resident’s tryst with the then-22-year-old White House intern made headlines in 1995, shaking the corridors of power in Washington. Now, new research suggests that Clinton’s position of authority as president may have played a significant role in influencing his actions.

A groundbreaking study from Reichman University reveals that individuals in positions of power are 'significantly more likely' to stray from their romantic partners. The findings cast a spotlight not only on politicians like Clinton but also on influential figures across various domains, such as tech magnate Bill Gates and reality star Kris Jenner.

“People who feel more powerful are less dependent on others, think more highly of themselves, and are more confident that others find them desirable,” explained Professor Gurit Birnbaum, the study’s lead author, according to Daily Mail.

“In a romantic relationship, these power dynamics might lead the more powerful partner to think they bring more to the table than their less powerful partner,” Professor Birnbaum added. “The more powerful might see this as a sign that they have more options outside the relationship and are more desirable partners in general.”

Power & romantic betrayal: A fourfold examination

The study comprised four experiments, each delving into how feelings of power influence fidelity. Participants, all in monogamous, heterosexual relationships lasting at least four months, were tasked with recalling personal experiences, analyzing power dynamics, and even interacting with strangers to gauge their sexual interest.

In the first two experiments, individuals reflected on times they felt powerful in their relationships or described a typical day with their partner. They were then asked to either write a sexual fantasy about someone outside their relationship or assess the attractiveness of strangers.

The third experiment took things further, pairing participants with an attractive stranger for a collaborative task, after which they rated their sexual desire toward the stranger.

Finally, over three weeks, participants documented daily reports on their perceived relationship power, partner value, and any external sexual activities or fantasies.

Across all experiments, a clear pattern emerged; perceptions of power strongly predicted interest in alternative romantic or sexual partners. This included fantasies, desires, and actual interactions.

“Those with a higher sense of power may feel motivated to disregard their commitment to the relationship and act on desires for short-term flings or potentially other, more novel partners if the opportunity arises,” said Professor Harry Reis, a co-author of the study and a psychology expert at the University of Rochester.

The research also revealed that participants who felt more powerful often rated themselves more highly than their partners. This imbalance, according to the authors, can create significant strain in relationships.

“When people feel powerful and believe they have more relationship options than their current partner, they might be more inclined to pay attention to other potentially promising alternatives,” Professor Reis noted. “The belief in having other options, like other possible partners, can weaken their commitment to their current relationship.”

