Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Hanuman flag campaign gains momentum in Keragodu village

    A controversy arises in Keragodu village, Mandya district, Karnataka, as residents ignite a fervent campaign, embroiled in the hoisting of the Hanuman flag. In opposition to governmental regulations prohibiting the display of the Hanuman flag at the village's central flagpole, villagers have taken matters into their own hands, opting to proudly hoist the hanuman flag in their own homes. 
     

    Karnataka: Hanuman flag campaign gains momentum in Keragodu village
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 6:32 PM IST

    The origin of this contentious issue stems from the Karnataka state government's order prohibiting the hoisting of anything other than the national flag at public flagpoles. Despite this mandate, the villagers of Keragodu have decided to assert their religious and cultural beliefs by prominently displaying the saffron Hanuman flag across their residences. 
    Also Read: Hanuman flag controversy: BJP protests across Karnataka over alleged anti-hindu actions

    The villagers did not take the decision to initiate the Hanuman flag campaign lightly, as they consider it a symbolic gesture of their unwavering faith and devotion. 

    However, the hanuman flag row has not been without its challenges. Earlier, the villagers faced opposition from local authorities, with allegations of police brutality emerging amidst attempts to stop the flag-raising initiative. Looking ahead, sources indicate that the BJP plans to mobilise support for the initiative, with a call to action scheduled for February 2nd, urging villagers across the region to join in hoisting the saffron Hanuman flag at their respective residences.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 6:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: BMRCL bolsters women's safety on Namma Metro in response to harassment surge; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL bolsters women's safety on Namma Metro in response to harassment surge; check details

    Beware of ancient wrath: No-parking sign unleashes 'rabid squirrels' invasion fears in Bengaluru! vkp

    Beware of ancient wrath: No-parking sign unleashes 'rabid squirrels' invasion fears in Bengaluru!

    Lokayukta raids sweep Karnataka: 40 locations targeted in crackdown on unethical conduct

    Lokayukta raids sweep Karnataka: 40 locations targeted in crackdown on unethical conduct

    Bengaluru: First-year BBA student jumps to death from 6th floor of PES college in Electronic City vkp

    Bengaluru: First-year BBA student jumps to death from 6th floor of PES college in Electronic City

    Above the Gridlock: Bengaluru Traffic Police to use drones to ease traffic congestion during peak hours vkp

    Above the Gridlock: Bengaluru Traffic Police to use drones to ease traffic congestion during peak hours

    Recent Stories

    Horror Unleashed: US man beheads father, posts chilling video on Youtube - Community grapples with shock avv

    Horror Unleashed: US man beheads father, posts chilling video on Youtube - Community grapples with shock

    Parliament security breach: 'Delhi Police tortured to accept links with Opposition', 5 accused tell court AJR

    Parliament security breach: 'Delhi Police tortured us to accept links with Opposition', 5 accused tell court

    Yoga flourishes in Saudi Arabia: Video of 2nd Yoga Asana Championship in Makkah goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Yoga flourishes in Saudi Arabia: Video of 2nd Yoga Asana Championship in Makkah goes viral (WATCH)

    All is not well with Prabhas? Here's what we know RBA

    All is not well with Prabhas? Here's what we know

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Will Sarfaraz Khan make his debut in Vizag? India batting coach gives 'tough' response snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Will Sarfaraz Khan make his debut in Vizag? India batting coach gives 'tough' response

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon