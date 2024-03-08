Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka govt responds to public outcry, enforces ban on 'bike taxi service'

    The Karnataka government has banned bike taxis due to safety and regulatory concerns, ending a controversial service introduced in 2021. Opposition from traditional taxi and auto drivers also contributed to the decision.

    Karnataka govt responds to public outcry, enforces ban on 'bike taxi service'
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    The Karnataka state government has officially declared a ban on bike taxis, putting an end to the controversial service that has been a subject of debate and contention for some time. Amidst growing concerns over safety, legality, and opposition from traditional taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers, the Transport Department issued a directive revoking the enactment of the bike taxi scheme, which was introduced in July 2021 as a means to enhance last-mile connectivity and promote self-employment opportunities.

    The decision comes in the wake of mounting pressure from various quarters, including cab and auto drivers who have vehemently opposed the introduction of bike taxis, citing unfair competition and regulatory violations by aggregator companies.

    Ola Cabs announce their S1 scooters as bike taxi service in Bengaluru

    A committee, headed by the Managing Director of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), was formed to assess the necessity and implications of bike taxis in the state. The committee's report highlighted several key concerns:

    Unexpected Twist: Rapido ride takes a luxurious turn with Royal Enfield Hunter

    - Violations of the Motor Vehicles Act and associated regulations by certain app-based companies.
    - Misuse of non-carriage two-wheelers as commercial transport vehicles.
    - Instances of conflict between bike taxi drivers and operators of traditional taxi and auto-rickshaw associations.
    - Escalating law and order issues, with numerous cases filed in connection to bike taxi operations.
    - Safety risks, particularly for women passengers.
    - Challenges in tax collection for the Transport Department, exacerbating financial difficulties.

    Based on these findings, the government issued an order rescinding the notification for the implementation of the bike taxi scheme, effectively halting all operations under Government Notification No. TD 160, TDO 2020 dated July 14, 2021.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
