Ola Cabs announce their S1 scooters as bike taxi service in Bengaluru

Ola Cabs has relaunched bike taxi services in Bengaluru, using Ola Electric's S1 scooters, in alignment with Karnataka's electric bike taxi policy. The pricing starts at Rs 25 for a 5-km ride and Rs 50 for a 10-km ride. Ola plans to expand the service nationwide in the coming months.

Ola Cabs has officially relaunched its bike taxi services in Bengaluru, featuring Ola Electric's S1 scooters. Bhavish Aggarwal, the co-founder and CEO of Ola, announced this story on September 16 and tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) emphasizing the shift to all-electric vehicles. He stated, "Restarting Ola Bike in Blr today 🙂. This time, all-electric and our own S1 scooters! ₹25 for 5km, ₹50 for 10km. Lowest cost, very comfortable and great for the environment! Will scale across India over the next few months.”

The pricing structure for these bike taxi rides has been set at Rs 25 for a 5-kilometre journey and Rs 50 for a 10-kilometre ride. Aggarwal highlighted the affordability, comfort, and environmental benefits of the service. Ola also has plans for a nationwide expansion of this service in the coming months.



This decision by Ola aligns with evolving policies, including Karnataka's electric bike taxi policy implemented in July 2021. Karnataka had become the first state in India to introduce such a policy, but no operator had managed to launch electric bike-taxi operations in the state until now.



Previously, the Karnataka transport department issued its first e-bike taxi license to the two-wheeler rental company Bounce in December 2022. However, Bounce has not yet rolled out its services and has shifted its focus to manufacturing electric scooters instead.

Currently, Rapido and Uber have been running a two-wheeler taxi service in Bengaluru. With the addition of an electric bike rental service, introduced by OLA S1 in the city, commuters will get the most benefit from these affordable rental services in the city.