    Bengaluru: Govt plans another 153-acre park in Yelahanka resembling Cubbon Park

    The Karnataka government plans to establish a new park in North Bengaluru, modelled after Cubbon Park, to address the need for green spaces amid rapid urban growth. Named after environmentalist Salumarada Thimakka it aims to enhance recreation options for residents and preserve nature.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 5:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

    Bengaluru is known as the Garden City, and it’s hard to find someone who doesn’t appreciate the charm of the popular Cubbon Park. Nestled in the city’s heart, the park offers a refreshing escape from the bustling traffic and a chance to breathe in fresh air amidst lush greenery. Many residents still flock to Cubbon Park for their morning walks, often arriving by metro to enjoy this serene environment.

    In exciting news for nature lovers, the Karnataka government has announced plans to establish a large park in North Bengaluru modelled after Cubbon Park. Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre highlighted the need for additional green spaces in light of the city’s rapid growth. The new park will be constructed in Yelahanka, providing another option for those seeking fresh air and a peaceful atmosphere.

    During a recent program, Minister Khandre mentioned that the Karnataka Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) manages 153 acres of land in North Bengaluru, which will be transformed into a park similar to Cubbon Park. This initiative aims to enhance the city's reputation as a green space and provide residents with a new area for recreation.

    Khandre emphasized the necessity of another substantial park to accommodate the needs of the expanding population in North Bengaluru. The upcoming park will be named after Salumarada Thimmakka, a renowned environmental activist from Karnataka celebrated for her contributions to preserving the environment. In recognition of her efforts, she was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019.

    Additionally, 385 banyan trees were planted along a 45 km stretch between Hulikal and Kudur, further enhancing the region's greenery. Cubbon Park remains a beloved destination for the people of Bengaluru, embodying the city’s natural beauty.

    Notably, the government had previously proposed constructing a ten-story building within Cubbon Park, but after facing significant opposition, the plan was shelved. 

