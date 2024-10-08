Bengaluru: Boy dies of food poisoning after eating birthday cake, confirms medical report

A five-year-old boy from Bengaluru died of food poisoning after consuming stale food, while his parents were critically ill in the ICU. The family, residing in KP Agrahara, fell sick after sharing leftover food and cake. An investigation is underway.

A five-year-old boy from Bengaluru tragically died of food poisoning after consuming stale food, while his parents were in critical condition and receiving treatment in the ICU. The incident occurred in KP Agrahara, where the family resides.

Dheeraj, the young victim, was a resident of Bhubaneswari Nagar, KP Agrahara. His parents, Balaraj and Nagalakshmi, also fell severely ill and were rushed to a private hospital. Doctors confirmed that the child had died en route, while the parents are still undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of KIMS Hospital.



Family background

Balaraj, who works as a food delivery executive, lives with his wife Nagalakshmi and their two children in a rented house in Bhubaneswari Nagar. On Sunday night, Balaraj and his son Dheeraj had dinner together before going to bed. Early on Monday morning, the family woke up with severe stomach pain and began screaming in agony.

Upon hearing their cries for help, concerned neighbours quickly brought the family to the hospital. Despite their efforts, doctors declared that Dheeraj had passed away before reaching the hospital. Balaraj and Nagalakshmi were found unconscious and were immediately admitted to the ICU for treatment. Due to their condition, authorities are waiting to obtain their statements once they regain consciousness.



Initial investigations suggest that the family had consumed stale food stored in their refrigerator. The food was prepared a few days ago, as the couple's daughter had been sent to her grandmother's house recently. It is suspected that the leftover food, consumed on Sunday night, led to the family falling ill.

However, there is speculation that the cake may have been responsible for the poisoning. According to sources, Balaraj had received an online cake order while working. However, after the customer cancelled the order, he returned the cake and stored it in the fridge. On Sunday night, the family shared the cake along with their dinner, after which all three members fell sick.



Food poisoning confirmed: Medical report

The medical report issued by Kim's Hospital confirmed that Dheeraj's death was due to food poisoning. Samples of the food consumed by the family were collected and sent to the forensic laboratory for further testing. West Division DCP Girish confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with results expected once the forensic report is released.

A case has been registered at KP Agrahara Police Station, and authorities are waiting for the couple to regain consciousness to record their statements.

In light of the incident, Swiggy has issued a statement:

‘We are heartbroken by the unfortunate incident in Bengaluru, and our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time. Our team has visited the hospital to meet the family and is extending all possible support. We are also fully cooperating with the authorities as they investigate this matter.

Food safety is a top priority for us, and we require all restaurant partners to have an FSSAI license before they are listed on our platform.’

