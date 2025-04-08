Indian Oil to BPCL: 7 stocks to invest in amid recovering market

Business
Global brokerage firm HSBC, has advised investing in oil companies after the increase in excise duty. Indian Oil share's target price has been reduced from Rs 170 to Rs 150
HSBC has maintained a buy rating on BPCL shares, reducing the target price from Rs 440 to Rs 400, which is about 45% higher than the current rate of Rs 275.85
Brokerage firm HSBC has advised buying HPCL shares. Its target price has been increased from Rs 450 to Rs 480. Currently, this share is trading at Rs 354.40
Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has given a buy recommendation on Kalyan Jewellers shares. Its target price is given as Rs 625. This can give a return of about 29% more
Systematics Institutional Equities, in its report, has mentioned the benefit of tariff to textile company Gokaldas Exports. With a buy rating, its target is given as Rs 1,141
Systematics Institutional Equities' report has also suggested investing in Vardhman Textiles shares. Its target price is given as Rs 588
Systematics Institutional Equities has also mentioned the benefit of Trump tariff to Welspun Living shares. With a buy rating, the target price of the share is given as Rs 176
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment
