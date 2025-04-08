Meerut murder case: Accused Muskan Rastogi turns up pregnant during routine check-up in jail, says cops

Read Full Article

New Delhi: A routine medical examination conducted on female inmates at a jail in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, revealed that Muskan Rastogi, who is accused of murdering her husband with the help of her lover, is pregnant. The preliminary findings were made during health checkups on Monday. Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma confirmed receiving verbal information about Muskan’s pregnancy but mentioned that he is still awaiting the official medical report.

"Health check-up and pregnancy tests are done regularly for every female inmate coming to the jail and Muskan's test was also a part of this process," Sharma said.

Saurabh Rajput murder: Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla struggle with intense drug withdrawal behind bars

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ashok Kataria confirmed that preliminary tests indicated Muskan Rastogi is pregnant. He added that an ultrasound will be performed to assess the exact stage and condition of the pregnancy.

Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil stand accused of murdering her husband, Saurabh Rajput — a former Merchant Navy officer — on March 4 at his home in Indiranagar, Meerut district. The duo allegedly administered sedatives to Rajput before fatally stabbing him.

The investigation uncovered that the accused brutally dismembered Saurabh Rajput's body, severing his head and hands, and concealed the remains in a blue drum filled with cement. Police believe that Muskan had been plotting the murder since November 2023.

Both Muskan and Sahil are presently in judicial custody. As part of their rehabilitation, Muskan has been assigned sewing duties within the prison, while Sahil is involved in agricultural work. Additionally, both are undergoing treatment at a drug de-addiction center.

