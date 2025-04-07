user
user icon

Karnataka HORROR! Teen tied to tree, red ants placed inside undergarments over theft allegations, 'misconduct'

Police apprehended nine individuals who allegedly subjected a 17-year-old boy to severe abuse, including forcibly removing his clothes, assaulting him, and placing red ants in his undergarments. 

Karnataka HORROR! Teen tied to tree, red ants placed inside undergarments over theft allegations, 'misconduct' shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 9:18 AM IST

 

In a disturbing incident, a 17-year-old boy was subjected to severe torture, including forcibly removing his clothes, assaulting him, and placing red ants in his undergarments in Channagiri, Karnataka on April 4.

Police apprehended nine individuals in connection with the case after a video of the abuse went viral on social media.

The teenager was accused by his family of theft and misbehaving with women. According to reports, the boy was stripped, tied to an areca tree, brutally thrashed, and red ants were forcibly placed in his undergarments and scattered across his body.

Also read: Kerala: Kochi firm accused of mistreatment of employees, video shows workers being led around by belts (WATCH)

A video of the act went viral and reacting to the uproar, Channagiri police registered a case and launched an investigation based on the complaint filed by the boy’s grandfather.

The accused have been identified as Subhash (23), Lucky (21), Darshan (22), Parashu (25), Shivadarshan (23), Harish (25), Patti Raju (20), Bhooni (18), and Sudhan alias Madhusudhan (30). All nine are currently in police custody.

Also read: Bengaluru commuter mobbed by auto drivers for booking bike taxi, alleges police apathy

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru commuter mobbed by auto drivers for booking bike taxi, alleges police apathy ddr

Bengaluru commuter mobbed by auto drivers for booking bike taxi, alleges police apathy

Congress Karnataka conundrum: Siddaramaiah pushes, Shivakumar waits - is December shift coming snt

Congress' Karnataka conundrum: Siddaramaiah pushes, Shivakumar waits - is December shift coming?

Karnataka: Husband fatally stabs wife in Bengaluru over suspicion of infidelity dmn

Karnataka: Husband fatally stabs wife in Bengaluru over suspicion of infidelity

When Medals Lose Their Shine: The Curious Case of Karnataka Police's Controversial CM Awardees shk

When Medals Lose Their Shine: The Curious Case of Karnataka Police’s Controversial CM Awardees | Opinion

Bengaluru: Scooter-borne men allegedly molests northeastern woman, brandishes knife at those who tried helping dmn

Bengaluru: Scooter-borne men allegedly molests northeastern woman, brandishes knife at those who tried helping

Recent Stories

Jio's Rs 1,049 plan: FREE Hotstar, Zee5 and SonyLiv access for 90 days at just Rs 12 per day! gcw

Jio's Rs 1,049 plan: FREE Hotstar, Zee5 and SonyLiv access for 90 days at just Rs 12 per day!

West Bengal Weather LATEST update: State to brace 4 days of thunderstorm, heavy rain? Read on ATG

West Bengal Weather LATEST update: State to brace 4 days of thunderstorm, heavy rain? Read on

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal starrer going strong despite controversy; Collects THIS ATG

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal starrer going strong despite controversy; Collects THIS

Double meteor shower delight: Lyrids and Eta Aquarids to light up April Skies; All you need to know anr

Double meteor shower delight: Lyrids and Eta Aquarids to light up April Skies; All you need to know

Indian stock market mayhem: Nifty hits 1-year low, Sensex and Nifty plunge 5% at open AJR

Indian stock market mayhem: Nifty hits 1-year low, Sensex and Nifty plunge 5% at open

Recent Videos

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

Video Icon
CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Video Icon