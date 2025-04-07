Karnataka HORROR! Teen tied to tree, red ants placed inside undergarments over theft allegations, 'misconduct'

Read Full Article

In a disturbing incident, a 17-year-old boy was subjected to severe torture, including forcibly removing his clothes, assaulting him, and placing red ants in his undergarments in Channagiri, Karnataka on April 4.

Police apprehended nine individuals in connection with the case after a video of the abuse went viral on social media.

The teenager was accused by his family of theft and misbehaving with women. According to reports, the boy was stripped, tied to an areca tree, brutally thrashed, and red ants were forcibly placed in his undergarments and scattered across his body.

Also read: Kerala: Kochi firm accused of mistreatment of employees, video shows workers being led around by belts (WATCH)

A video of the act went viral and reacting to the uproar, Channagiri police registered a case and launched an investigation based on the complaint filed by the boy’s grandfather.

The accused have been identified as Subhash (23), Lucky (21), Darshan (22), Parashu (25), Shivadarshan (23), Harish (25), Patti Raju (20), Bhooni (18), and Sudhan alias Madhusudhan (30). All nine are currently in police custody.

Also read: Bengaluru commuter mobbed by auto drivers for booking bike taxi, alleges police apathy

Latest Videos