    Wild leap! Leopard climbs Safari bus at Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Biological park; Video surfaces (WATCH)

    Tourists at Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park were left shocked when a leopard attempted to climb their safari bus. The viral video shows the tense moment as the animal approaches the vehicle before retreating. Park authorities reassured visitors that safety measures are in place.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 10:28 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

    Tourists at the Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru, were left in shock when a leopard attempted to climb onto their safari bus. The incident, which took place during a routine safari, caused panic among the visitors, with some fearing the wildcat might enter the vehicle. The video of the encounter has since gone viral, capturing the tense moments as the leopard made its way towards the bus.

    The safari, part of the park's popular attraction, offers tourists the chance to view leopards in their natural habitat. The park has a special leopard safari zone, covering 20 hectares (49.5 acres) of forest, where eight leopards roam freely. A 4.5-meter-high chain link fence and metal sheets with a 30-degree slope are installed to prevent any potential escape by the animals. 

    Bengaluru: Leopard roaming Electronic City captured, residents relieved

    In the viral footage, the leopard is seen approaching the bus before attempting to climb onto the roof. The driver, maintaining his composure, continued driving slowly, while some tourists screamed in fear. The leopard peered through the windows, its paws brushing the sides of the bus, but fortunately, it jumped off and ran away into the woods without causing any harm.

    This is not the first time such an incident has occurred at the park. Leopards, known for their agility and curiosity, often come near safari vehicles, sometimes even climbing on top. Another group of tourists in a different van managed to capture the thrilling moment as they watched from a distance, snapping photos of the wildcat on the bus.

    Bengaluru: Actress Samyukta Hornad adopts neurologically weak Tiger cub at Bannerghatta Biological Park

    The Bannerghatta Biological Park, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru, is home to various wildlife species, which were recently introduced into the safari area. Nineteen Leopards are sheltered here, and a group of four to five Leopards is released daily for viewing.

    The park authorities have assured visitors that safety measures are in place, including the reinforced fencing and guidelines from the Central Zoo Authority. They emphasized that while such interactions with wildlife can be thrilling, tourists must remain calm and follow instructions during safari rides.

