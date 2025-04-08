Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Ancelotti plots Champions League masterplan as Courtois warns of 'very dangerous' area

Read Full Article

Real Madrid are preparing for a blockbuster Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, with manager Carlo Ancelotti and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois laying out their thoughts ahead of the tie. With key players missing and recent defensive vulnerabilities exposed, Ancelotti is crafting a detailed approach to neutralise one of Europe’s most complete teams.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Ancelotti focused on fine-tuning the game plan

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Ancelotti emphasised the importance of preparation and execution against a high-flying Arsenal side under Mikel Arteta.

“The only thing I’m thinking about is preparing well for the match. And we think we’ve done that,” Ancelotti said. “We’re up against an opponent who does many things well, who’s well-rounded: high pressing, low blocking, transitions… So the only thing we’re thinking about is managing the match well, preparing for it, with a clear approach. And trying to execute it tomorrow.”

Ancelotti's plans may include a defensive reshuffle, with Lucas Vazquez looking exposed over the weekend and Fede Valverde being considered for the right-back role.

“It’s a doubt, because he does many things well: full-back, midfielder… We have to think about where he’ll contribute the most to the team.”

Also read: Arsenal vs Real Madrid Prediction: Can the Gunners defy history and stop the Champions League masters?

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Courtois sounds the alarm on Arsenal’s set-piece threat

Making his return after injury, Thibaut Courtois will likely take his place in goal for one of Real Madrid’s most important matches of the season. But the Belgian was quick to highlight one area in particular that could prove decisive.

“Defending set pieces is going to be very important. We know they’re very dangerous,” Courtois warned.

Set pieces have been a strength for Arsenal this season and a growing concern for Los Blancos, who conceded from a similar situation against Valencia last weekend — a game that also extended their poor defensive run to eight goals conceded in just three matches.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Ancelotti addresses penalty dilemma

Real Madrid’s struggles from the penalty spot have also become a concern, with five misses this season, including a crucial one by Vinicius Junior in the draw against Valencia.

Ancelotti confirmed he has now taken charge of deciding the penalty taker ahead of the Arsenal tie.

“We’ve thought about it and we’ll try to handle it tomorrow,” he said, referencing options like Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Luka Modric.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Facing a familiar face: Odegaard returns

The match will also see Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard come up against his former club. Ancelotti reflected on the Norwegian’s journey, praising his development into one of Europe’s elite midfielders.

“He arrived very young… and the talent he has now is the same as when he was 16. Nothing has changed in that regard. He’s simply had the character and courage to leave, gain experience, and come back as one of the best in Europe,” Ancelotti said.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Mutual admiration between managers

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke glowingly of Ancelotti earlier on Monday, and the veteran Italian manager returned the praise.

“Yes, fantastic. They’re in the Champions League, in the quarterfinals, and compared to Arsenal in 2020, they’re much stronger. And they’ll continue to improve in the future.”

“I congratulate Arteta, because he’s doing a fantastic job. And I thank him for what he’s said about me. He arrived when I left for Everton in 2020, and in five years, he’s taken this team to the top of Europe. And above all, he’s built a complete team. And there aren’t many complete teams in Europe. There are some who do some things very well, but complete teams like Arsenal… there aren’t many.”

Also read: Arsenal vs Real Madrid Preview: A Champions League quarter-final showdown where defense could trump attack

Champions League pedigree vs Premier League momentum

With Thibaut Courtois back, Ancelotti orchestrating the tactics, and Real Madrid’s Champions League legacy backing them, Los Blancos are unlikely to be daunted by the atmosphere at the Emirates. But against a dangerous and dynamic Arsenal team, their margin for error is slim — especially when it comes to defending one of the Gunners’ most potent weapons: set pieces.

Latest Videos