Effective remedies for Pitra Dosh by Pandit Pradeep Mishra

Astrology
According to Pandit Pradeep Mishra from Sihora, many people have Pitra Dosh in their horoscope. This defect is considered to give inauspicious results.
According to Pandit Pradeep Mishra, on the Amavasya date, take a handful of rice and go to the place in the kitchen where you keep drinking water, like a pitcher or pot.
Keep this rice at the place of drinking water for some time and remember your ancestors and pray for happiness and prosperity. After this, take this rice back in your hand.
Now take this rice and offer it to Shivji in any temple of Mahadev. While offering the rice, be sure to say Swadha 5 times. This remedy can reduce your Pitra Dosh.
You can do this remedy anytime, but Amavasya and Chaturdashi are the best dates for it. Apart from this, you can do this remedy anytime during the 16 days of Shradh Paksha.
