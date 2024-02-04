Karnataka govt announces 5 thousand buses for public service by end of March

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalingareddy announced the success of the Shakti Yojana initiative, leading to increased bus passengers. He inaugurated 50 buses in Gadag and honoured accident-free drivers with silver medals. Plans include purchasing 5,800 buses, introducing a cashless ticket service, and a truck terminal in Gadag. Minister H.K. Patil emphasized developing Gadag's bus station and requested a truck terminal, minibus stands, and more services.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalingareddy announced that the Shakti Yojana initiative has led to a remarkable increase in the number of bus passengers in the state. With an ambitious target to purchase 5,800 buses by the end of March, the minister emphasized that at least 5,000 buses will be deployed for public service.

At a ceremony held on Saturday evening in Gadag City, Minister Ramalingareddy inaugurated 50 new buses at the recently established bus stand. In a gesture to appreciate the drivers for their accident-free service, he distributed silver medals and also unveiled the introduction of a cashless ticket service. The minister disclosed plans for a tender for the acquisition of 325 new buses in the near future, affirming the government's commitment to delivering quality services to the people.



He addressed a minor issue that arose during the program, expressing confidence that the Chief Minister would provide the necessary assistance to overcome it. Highlighting a significant development, he mentioned that no appointments had been made in the last seven years, but under his tenure, 9,000 posts have been approved for recruitment, with respective departmental organizations entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the hiring process.

Looking ahead, the minister revealed plans for a truck terminal in Gadag city if more than 100 acres of land were allocated, with this proposal set to be incorporated in the upcoming budget. Additionally, he spoke about reinstating a driving license camp in every district, a program initiated during his previous tenure as the Transport Minister.

Law, Tourism, and District In-charge Minister H.K. Patil joined the event and launched the cashless ticket service. He emphasized the need for the transport department to develop the new bus station in Gadag city as a model hub, comparable to airport facilities, offering services like book systems and railway ticket bookings.

Expressing concerns about the insufficient focus on Gadag city by the transport department, Minister Patil appealed to sanction a truck terminal promptly. He further requested the creation of mini bus stands, a divisional driver training center, and the implementation of the Ashwamedha bus system along with additional bus services.



Bharat S. Talk, the Managing Director of NWKRTC Institute, lauded the success of the Shakti Yojana, citing that 34 crore people have traveled across six districts in the Hubli division. The government's allocation of 500 crores for new bus purchases in the state, with NWKRTC organization receiving 150 crores, has enabled the acquisition of 50 buses in the first phase, costing 20 crores. Talk also highlighted their mission of accident-free service, honoring 48 drivers with silver medals for their exemplary dedication.

The event witnessed the distribution of silver medals to 48 drivers who provided accident-free service, with the presence of notable figures such as former MLA D.R. Patila, Deputy Collector Annapurna M., B.B. Asooty, Ashoka Mandali, Siddu Patila, Guranna Balaganur, and SN Bellary.