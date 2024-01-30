Karnataka: Tourists struggle as inadequate bus facilities hit Himavad Gopalswamy hills in Chamarajanagar

Himavad Gopalswamy Hills in Karnataka, a popular tourist and religious destination, faces challenges like chaotic transportation, inadequate facilities, and poor roads. Despite its historical significance, visitors struggle with disorderly conditions during the journey to the revered Gopalaswamy Hill temple.

Himavad Gopalswamy Hills lies in the Bandipur region of Gundlupet Taluk, Chamarajanagar District in Karnataka. This tourist and religious hotspot, known for its lush green hills covered with mist throughout the year, has become a favourite destination for hundreds of tourists from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Despite its popularity, the journey to Himavad Gopalswamy Hills is tainted by challenges. Tourists face difficulties from the very gate at the foot of the hill to the sacred temple atop. The uphill, winding, and steep roads, coupled with the lack of a proper system, have led to chaos, especially during weekends when the influx of visitors is at its peak.



Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

One of the major concerns is the inadequate queue facilities for boarding the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses. Tourists attempting to secure tickets find themselves in chaos due to heavy jostling and pushing. The buses, often overloaded with passengers, leave no breathing space, particularly on the perilous ghat section roads leading to the hill.

Complaints about this disorderly situation seem to fall on deaf ears, as neither KSRTC officials nor forest department authorities are receptive to addressing the grievances of the visitors. The precarious journey is not the only challenge faced by those seeking the spiritual ambience of Gopalaswamy Hill. The roads leading to the hill are in poor condition, exacerbating the dangers posed by overloaded buses. With only four buses available on weekends, the limited transportation options result in wasted time for eager tourists.



Tiger’s fatal demise in Bandipur after fight with wild animals, allegations of forest officers' negligence

Gopalaswamy Hill holds a special place in the hearts of devotees and history enthusiasts alike. Surrounded by hills like Tryambakadri, Neeladri, Mangaladri, Shankharadrigiri, Hansadri, Garudadri, Pallavadri, Mallikarjunagiri, the Hoysala temple on Gopalaswamy Hill boasts a rich history spanning over seven centuries. According to local legend, Hoysala ruler Chola Ballala initiated the temple's construction, with subsequent enhancements during the Mysore rule.

The temple, built in a single round, stands within a spacious enclosure, featuring a porch adorned with an altar and flag pillars. The presiding deity, Santhana Gopalakrishna, along with Rukmini and Sathyabhameya, attracts devotees seeking blessings and fulfilment. The religious significance extends to a belief that childless couples can be blessed with offspring by bathing in the temple's tirtha. Legend has it that the original idol was installed by Agastya Maharishi, adding a spiritual allure to the ancient site.