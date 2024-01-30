Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Tourists struggle as inadequate bus facilities hit Himavad Gopalswamy hills in Chamarajanagar

    Himavad Gopalswamy Hills in Karnataka, a popular tourist and religious destination, faces challenges like chaotic transportation, inadequate facilities, and poor roads. Despite its historical significance, visitors struggle with disorderly conditions during the journey to the revered Gopalaswamy Hill temple.

    Karnataka: Tourists struggle as inadequate bus facilities hit Himavad Gopalswamy hills in Chamarajanagar vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    Himavad Gopalswamy Hills lies in the Bandipur region of Gundlupet Taluk, Chamarajanagar District in Karnataka. This tourist and religious hotspot, known for its lush green hills covered with mist throughout the year, has become a favourite destination for hundreds of tourists from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

    Despite its popularity, the journey to Himavad Gopalswamy Hills is tainted by challenges. Tourists face difficulties from the very gate at the foot of the hill to the sacred temple atop. The uphill, winding, and steep roads, coupled with the lack of a proper system, have led to chaos, especially during weekends when the influx of visitors is at its peak.

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    One of the major concerns is the inadequate queue facilities for boarding the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses. Tourists attempting to secure tickets find themselves in chaos due to heavy jostling and pushing. The buses, often overloaded with passengers, leave no breathing space, particularly on the perilous ghat section roads leading to the hill. 

    Complaints about this disorderly situation seem to fall on deaf ears, as neither KSRTC officials nor forest department authorities are receptive to addressing the grievances of the visitors. The precarious journey is not the only challenge faced by those seeking the spiritual ambience of Gopalaswamy Hill. The roads leading to the hill are in poor condition, exacerbating the dangers posed by overloaded buses. With only four buses available on weekends, the limited transportation options result in wasted time for eager tourists.

    Tiger’s fatal demise in Bandipur after fight with wild animals, allegations of forest officers' negligence

    Gopalaswamy Hill holds a special place in the hearts of devotees and history enthusiasts alike. Surrounded by hills like Tryambakadri, Neeladri, Mangaladri, Shankharadrigiri, Hansadri, Garudadri, Pallavadri, Mallikarjunagiri, the Hoysala temple on Gopalaswamy Hill boasts a rich history spanning over seven centuries. According to local legend, Hoysala ruler Chola Ballala initiated the temple's construction, with subsequent enhancements during the Mysore rule.

    The temple, built in a single round, stands within a spacious enclosure, featuring a porch adorned with an altar and flag pillars. The presiding deity, Santhana Gopalakrishna, along with Rukmini and Sathyabhameya, attracts devotees seeking blessings and fulfilment. The religious significance extends to a belief that childless couples can be blessed with offspring by bathing in the temple's tirtha. Legend has it that the original idol was installed by Agastya Maharishi, adding a spiritual allure to the ancient site.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 4:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah urges FM Sitharaman for AIIMS in Raichur in central budget

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah urges FM Sitharaman for AIIMS in Raichur in central budget

    Karnataka govt temporarily suspends treks without online booking vkp

    Karnataka govt temporarily suspends treks without online booking

    Bengaluru cyber police bust online work-from-home job fraud: 11 criminals arrested vkp

    Bengaluru cyber police bust online work-from-home job fraud: 11 criminals arrested

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reveals robust Rs 3.80 lakh crore budget for FY 2024-25

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reveals robust Rs 3.80 lakh crore budget for FY 2024–25

    Bengaluru: BBMP begins ambitious tree census to preserve city's green canopy; Each tree to get numbered vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP begins ambitious tree census to preserve city's green canopy; Each tree to get numbered

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah urges FM Sitharaman for AIIMS in Raichur in central budget

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah urges FM Sitharaman for AIIMS in Raichur in central budget

    Suspension of all opposition MPs to be revoked ahead of Budget session tomorrow; check details AJR

    Suspension of all opposition MPs to be revoked ahead of Budget session tomorrow; check details

    Kerala: Following SFI workers protest, CRPF to escort Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's vehicle rkn

    Kerala: Following SFI workers protest, CRPF to escort Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's vehicle

    Kareena Kapoor Khan channels Pataudi vibes in elegant red saree, see pictures RKK

    Kareena Kapoor Khan channels Pataudi vibes in elegant red saree, see pictures

    Karnataka govt temporarily suspends treks without online booking vkp

    Karnataka govt temporarily suspends treks without online booking

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon