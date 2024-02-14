Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: GESCOM issues notice to Hampi Universtiy for outstanding electricity bill of over Rs 1 crore

    Hampi Kannada University faces a severe challenge with an electricity bill exceeding Rs. 1 crore. Despite government initiatives for free electricity, the university struggles to pay, risking disruption to academic activities. Officials have threatened disconnection, prompting intervention from the district minister promising resolution within a month.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    Hampi Kannada University, the sole institution dedicated to Kannada research in the state, finds itself grappling with a familiar challenge once again – a staggering electricity bill totalling Rs. 1 crore 5 lakh 74 thousand. The situation has escalated to the point where GESCOM officials have resorted to cutting off the electricity supply to the university.

    This recent development has raised concerns about the continuity of crucial academic activities at the university. Despite the government's initiative to provide free electricity to households through the Griha Jyoti Yojana, Hampi Kannada University struggles to settle its outstanding dues.

    GESCOM extended the opportunity for the electricity supply to continue during the Nudi festival after a request was made. However, persistent reminders in the form of notices from GESCOM now threaten another impending disconnection.

    Vijayanagar district in-charge minister, Zameer Ahmed, recognizing the gravity of the situation, paid a visit to Hampi Kannada University, assuring stakeholders that the issue would be addressed within a month.

