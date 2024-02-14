Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: BBMP seals Rockline mall owned by producer Rockline Venkatesh over pending tax payments

    BBMP officials seized Rock Line Mall near Jalahalli Cross over unpaid taxes of 11 crore rupees owned by renowned Kannada producer Rockline Venkatesh. Despite repeated notices, the mall failed to settle its tax obligations, leading to its closure by revenue officers accompanied by police and marshals, led by Zonal Commissioner Preeti Gehlot.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 9:00 AM IST

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials took action against Rock Line Mall near Jalahalli Cross today, seizing the property over unpaid taxes totalling a staggering 11 crore rupees. The mall, owned by renowned Kannada producer Rockline Venkatesh, has been under scrutiny for its failure to settle its tax obligations despite repeated notices from the authorities.

    The seizure of the mall by BBMP officers from the Dasarahalli zone as revenue officers, accompanied by police and marshals, descended upon the premises to enforce the closure. It marks the latest development in a long-standing dispute between the mall management and the municipal corporation, with tensions escalating due to non-compliance with tax regulations.

    Crackdown on pending tax payments: BBMP seals down 10,533 properties in Bengaluru

    Over the years, the BBMP has issued numerous notices to Rock Line Mall, highlighting the substantial tax arrears accumulating against the property. Despite these warnings, the mall continued its operations without fulfilling its financial obligations to the civic body, leading to the decisive action taken today.

    The closure of Rock Line Mall and Mohan Theater, both owned by Rockline Venkatesh, were seized. Preeti Gehlot, Zonal Commissioner of BBMP, led the team responsible for sealing the premises.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 9:04 AM IST
