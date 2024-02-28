Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Four SSLC students drown in Mangaluru's Nandini river

    Four class 10 students from Suratkal Vidyadayini High School drowned near the Old Koppal Railway Bridge in Mangalore after going for a swim after their SSLC Pre-Preparatory Examination. Identified as Yashchit Chandrakant, Nirup, Anvith, and Raghavendra, their bodies were found in the Nandini River. Investigations have commenced into the incident.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

    Four students from Suratkal Vidyadayini High School lost their lives in a drowning accident near the Old Koppal Railway Bridge in Mangalore. The students, identified as Yashchit Chandrakant, Nirup, Anvith, and Raghavendra, were in class 10 and had just completed their SSLC Pre-Preparatory Examination before the incident occurred.

    The Mulki police station received reports of the discovery of four bodies in the Nandini River below the Koppal railway bridge at Ulundangadi. It's understood that the students had gone for a swim after finishing their exams but tragically drowned.

    The Suratkal police station registered a case following the disappearance of the students. However, their bodies were later found in the river. Reports suggest that a total of seven children from Suratkal High School had gone swimming, but three of them fled in fear upon witnessing the incident.

    The bodies of the deceased students were transferred to Weslock Hospital in Mangalore for further procedures. The Mangalore Superintendent of Police has visited the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
