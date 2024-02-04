Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala-based tourist drowns at Chelavara waterfalls in Coorg

    A 25-year-old tourist, Rashid from Mattannur, Kerala, drowned at Chelavara Falls near Cheyyandane in Madikeri Taluk. Accompanied by friends, he tragically lost his life while attempting to take a dip. Despite swift efforts by local firefighters, Rashid could not be revived.

    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

    A 25-year-old tourist identified as Rashid, a resident of Mattannur, Kerala, lost his life in a drowning accident at Chelavara Falls near Cheyyandane in Madikeri Taluk. The unfortunate incident occurred as Rashid, accompanied by three friends, visited the scenic Chelavara Falls for a day of exploration.

    Rashid, the son of Muhammad Ashraf, had come to witness the natural beauty of the falls, unaware that the trip would end in tragedy. The group's plans took a devastating turn when Rashid, attempting to take a dip in the waterfall, tragically drowned during the descent.

    Local firefighters were swift in their response, managing to retrieve Rashid's lifeless body from the falls. Despite their best efforts, the young tourist could not be revived, marking a sombre moment for both his family and friends.

    Chelavara Falls, known for its breathtaking beauty, has been a popular tourist destination, drawing visitors from far and wide. This unfortunate event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety precautions, especially in natural settings with potential risks.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 4:49 PM IST
