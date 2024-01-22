Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    First accident on Mumbai's Atal Setu; car rams into divider, overturns (WATCH)

    A dramatic dashcam footage shows the uncontrollable speeding car across the road, colliding with the divider before it overturns and comes to a halt. Atal Setu, a six-lane trans-harbour bridge that spans 21.8 km and has a sea connection of 16.5 km. Watch the video here.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 8:36 AM IST

    A dramatic dash cam footage of a vehicle on the new Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) bridge showed a car swerving violently before hitting the railing and flipping over multiple times before coming to a halt on Sunday.  A dramatic dashcam footage shows the uncontrollable speeding car across the road, colliding with the divider before it overturns and comes to a halt.

    Two women and three children travelling in the Maruti car were involved in the accident and sustained minor injuries. This is the first known incident on the newly opened Atal Setu, a six-lane trans-harbour bridge that spans 21.8 km and has a sea connection of 16.5 km.

    On January 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the Atal Setu in Mumbai. In addition to being the longest land bridge in India, it is also the longest sea bridge, offering quicker access to both Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport.

    The bridge connects important locations like as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Mumbai-Pune Motorway, and the Mumbai-Goa Highway. It starts in Sewri and ends in Nhava Sheva.

    The bridge shortens the time it takes to get from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India. It was constructed for a cost of Rs 21,200 crore. Additionally, it shortens the present two-hour journey time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India to just 15-20 minutes. It also enhances communication between the Jawaharlal Nehru Port and the Mumbai Port.

    It is anticipated that the route would serve about 70,000 cars per day.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 8:36 AM IST
