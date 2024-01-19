Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vadodara boat accident: Bodies of 12 Gujarat students, 2 teachers recovered day after tragedy

    The police confirmed the recovery of 14 bodies from the lake, and a case has been registered against 18 individuals for negligence. Three people have been detained in connection with the incident.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

    In a heartbreaking incident on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat, twelve students and two teachers lost their lives after a boat capsized in Harni lake during a school picnic. The tragic event has raised concerns about safety measures and the responsible handling of such outings.

    The victims, students from New Sunrise School, were part of a picnic organized at Harni lake. The boat, which had a capacity for 23 students and four teachers, was reportedly overloaded, carrying a total of 27 individuals. Shockingly, no life jackets were provided by the operator, and safety guidelines were not communicated to the passengers.

    The police confirmed the recovery of 14 bodies from the lake, and a case has been registered against 18 individuals for negligence. Three people have been detained in connection with the incident. The Gujarat state government has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased.

    Expressing his anguish over the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the local administration is providing necessary assistance. Additionally, he announced financial support from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), with Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

    The incident highlights critical safety lapses, emphasizing the need for stringent regulations and adherence to safety protocols during recreational outings, especially involving students. An investigation is underway to determine the exact causes of the tragedy and hold those responsible accountable.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 1:55 PM IST
