    Karnataka: Delayed start to Belagavi winter session sparks controversy; check details

    The commencement of the Belagavi Winter Session faced an unexpected delay as chief minister Siddaramaiah's arrival  led to a one-hour postponement of the scheduled proceedings. The incident, which unfolded on December 4th, caused a stir in the legislative assembly, prompting objections from both opposition and ruling party members. Scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., the house finally convened at noon, drawing immediate criticism from the BJP's Suresh Kumar. 
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    The opposition leader voiced strong objections to the tardiness, emphasising the importance of adhering to the appointed schedule. Rayareddy, a member of the ruling party, joined in, expressing dissatisfaction with the speaker's handling of the situation. The controversy deepened as the delayed start disrupted the customary proceedings.

    Despite a quorum being present, BJP members raised concerns over the Chief Minister's late arrival and questioned the message sent to the state by initiating the session behind schedule. The Speaker of legislative assembly U.T Khader, found himself at the centre of the controversy as members from both sides of the aisle confronted him. BJP's Suresh Kumar, in particular, questioned the appropriateness of commencing the house late on the inaugural day without a compelling reason.

    The inaugural day of the Belagavi Winter Session witnessed an unexpected turn of events as Chairman of legislative council Basavaraja Horatti publicly admonished the absence of appointed ministers in the Legislative Council. The session, which commenced on Monday at Belagavi's Suvarna Vidhanasauda, set the stage for discontent as Minister of Minor Irrigation N.S. Bosaraju found himself under scrutiny for the non-attendance of scheduled ministers. 

    Expressing his displeasure during the question and answer session, Speaker Basavaraja Horatti directed pointed questions at Bosaraju, emphasising the significance of ministerial presence in the Legislative Council. Interrupting Bosaraju as he rose to answer a question directed at the Higher Education Minister, Horatti abruptly left the session, demanding an explanation for the ministers' conspicuous absence. 

    In response, Bosaraju, who had left for a scheduled programme, assured that he would return promptly. However, the Speaker remained visibly agitated, underscoring that nothing should take precedence over the legislative session. He sternly warned that the ministers must prioritise their attendance, reinforcing the expectation that their presence is non-negotiable starting from Tuesday onward.

