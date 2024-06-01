Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Why did Karnataka government form SIT to probe scam in Valmiki Corporation?

    The Karnataka government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate illegal money transfers in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. The probe follows a suicide by the corporation's superintendent and accusations of financial misconduct. The SIT will focus on identifying loopholes, recovering funds, and ensuring transparency.

    Why did Karnataka government form SIT to probe scam in Valmiki Corporation?
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    To ensure transparency and recover misappropriated funds, the Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Economic Crimes Department to investigate the illegal money transfer in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. The decision comes in light of a comprehensive state-led investigation that revealed significant irregularities.

    The scandal came to public attention when Chandrasekhar, the superintendent of the corporation, tragically committed suicide, leaving behind a note alleging misuse of the corporation's funds. His widow filed a criminal complaint at the Vinobanagar police station in Shimoga, prompting further scrutiny. Additionally, A. Rajasekhar, the chief regulator of the corporation, complained to Bengaluru, accusing the bank of misusing the corporation's money.

    21-year-old B.Com student commits suicide at Vega City mall on Bengaluru's Bannerghatta road, probe underway

    SIT’s task

    The SIT's primary task is to uncover any loopholes that might harm the government and to devise strategies to safeguard and recover the illicitly transferred funds. According to various sources, such illegal activities have been occurring for several years, involving middlemen systematically siphoning off funds. It's suggested that individuals active during previous administrations may have participated in these scams.

    Pen drive leak to arrest: Everything about Prajwal Revanna sex scandal

    Responding to these serious allegations and the potential impact on public trust, the state government decided to form a special investigation team under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The CID, known for its technical expertise, is expected to conduct a thorough probe to uncover all irregularities and bring the perpetrators to justice.

    By forming the SIT, the government aims to dig deep into the irregularities that may have occurred in the past, ensuring a clean and transparent administration moving forward.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
