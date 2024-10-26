Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign after by-elections, says BJP leader BY Vijayendra

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is anticipated to resign after Karnataka's by-elections, according to BJP State President BY Vijayendra. He criticized Siddaramaiah's connection to the Muda scam, expressed confidence in NDA victories, and asserted unity within the BJP despite past dissent as the state approaches crucial elections.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to resign following the by-elections for three assembly constituencies in Karnataka, as stated by BJP State President BY Vijayendra. Vijayendra asserted that no force could prevent Siddaramaiah from stepping down, emphasizing that the Chief Minister is currently "out on parole" in connection with the ongoing Muda scam investigation.

Speaking to reporters on Friday at Ujjayani Saddharma Peetha after receiving blessings from the Jagadguru, Vijayendra noted that the investigation into the MUDA scam is progressing rapidly. He believes the findings will reveal the "real face" of Siddaramaiah. "During the by-elections, they are trying to divert attention from this issue," he added.



'CM Siddaramaiah will resign after Dasara': BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra

Vijayendra expressed confidence that NDA candidates would secure victories in the Sandur, Shiggamvi, and Channapatna by-elections. He urged BJP and JD(S) leaders to work collaboratively to win all three constituencies. He remarked on the political upheaval in Channapatna, suggesting that the alliance candidate is likely to achieve victory despite Congress's efforts to portray BJP's Nikhil Kumaraswamy negatively. "The Congress party is attempting to mislead the voters regarding Yogeshwar," he stated.



Bengaluru court orders FIR against FM Nirmala Sitharaman over alleged extortion through electoral bonds

Addressing dissent within the BJP, Vijayendra asserted there is no factionalism in the party. He emphasized that he is working to include those who previously opposed him since taking on the presidency and is focused on strengthening the party. He questioned the criticisms aimed at him, asking what accountability there is for those who have opposed Yediyurappa, who played a key role in organizing the BJP in the state. Despite the challenges, he expressed a positive outlook on collaboration within the party to secure electoral success.

This statement from Vijayendra comes as Karnataka prepares for crucial by-elections.

Latest Videos