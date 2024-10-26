Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign after by-elections, says BJP leader BY Vijayendra

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is anticipated to resign after Karnataka's by-elections, according to BJP State President BY Vijayendra. He criticized Siddaramaiah's connection to the Muda scam, expressed confidence in NDA victories, and asserted unity within the BJP despite past dissent as the state approaches crucial elections.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign after by elections says BJP leader BY Vijayendra vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 3:54 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to resign following the by-elections for three assembly constituencies in Karnataka, as stated by BJP State President BY Vijayendra. Vijayendra asserted that no force could prevent Siddaramaiah from stepping down, emphasizing that the Chief Minister is currently "out on parole" in connection with the ongoing Muda scam investigation.

Speaking to reporters on Friday at Ujjayani Saddharma Peetha after receiving blessings from the Jagadguru, Vijayendra noted that the investigation into the MUDA scam is progressing rapidly. He believes the findings will reveal the "real face" of Siddaramaiah. "During the by-elections, they are trying to divert attention from this issue," he added.

'CM Siddaramaiah will resign after Dasara': BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra

Vijayendra expressed confidence that NDA candidates would secure victories in the Sandur, Shiggamvi, and Channapatna by-elections. He urged BJP and JD(S) leaders to work collaboratively to win all three constituencies. He remarked on the political upheaval in Channapatna, suggesting that the alliance candidate is likely to achieve victory despite Congress's efforts to portray BJP's Nikhil Kumaraswamy negatively. "The Congress party is attempting to mislead the voters regarding Yogeshwar," he stated.

Bengaluru court orders FIR against FM Nirmala Sitharaman over alleged extortion through electoral bonds

Addressing dissent within the BJP, Vijayendra asserted there is no factionalism in the party. He emphasized that he is working to include those who previously opposed him since taking on the presidency and is focused on strengthening the party. He questioned the criticisms aimed at him, asking what accountability there is for those who have opposed Yediyurappa, who played a key role in organizing the BJP in the state. Despite the challenges, he expressed a positive outlook on collaboration within the party to secure electoral success.

This statement from Vijayendra comes as Karnataka prepares for crucial by-elections.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka Bus fares likely to increase during Diwali 2024 vkp

Karnataka: Bus fares likely to increase during Diwali 2024

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams HD Kumaraswamy ahead of by elections Shiggavi vkp

Enough of Kumaraswamy's tears, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ahead of Shiggavi by-election

Are Kannadigas losing ground in Bengaluru job market vkp

Are Kannadigas losing ground in Bengaluru's job market?

Only 15% of BE graduates secure jobs says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

Only 15% of BE graduates secure jobs, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru BBMP orders vacating buildings on Rajakaluve encroachments by November 15 vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP orders vacating buildings on Rajakaluve encroachments by November 15

Recent Stories

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children ATG

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang AJR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win snt

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon