    'CM Siddaramaiah will resign after Dasara': BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra

    BJP Karnataka president B.Y. Vijayendra predicted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation after Dasara, citing corruption in the MUDA land scam. He criticized Congress' internal power struggles and lack of developmental work, stating Siddaramaiah's resignation was inevitable due to mounting pressure from his party.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 9:46 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 9:46 AM IST

    In a bold statement, BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra predicted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will step down after the Nadahabba Dussehra festival, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the MUDA land case. Vijayendra asserted that the countdown to Siddaramaiah's resignation has begun following the BJP’s padayatra. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Vijayendra BJP Karnataka president B.Y. Vijayendra predicted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation after Dasara, citing corruption in the MUDA land scam.

    He criticized Congress' internal power struggles and lack of developmental work, stating Siddaramaiah's resignation is inevitable due to mounting pressure from his party.said, “Siddaramaiah will resign sooner or later. The Congress high command is already considering this, and Siddaramaiah himself is aware of their discussions.”

    MUDA land allotment case: GT Deve Gowda defends CM Siddaramaiah, questions calls for resignation

    Clarifying that the BJP's motive was not to oust Siddaramaiah, Vijayendra emphasized the corruption allegations against the Congress Chief Minister. "We are not here to forcibly remove Siddaramaiah from power. However, a corrupt Chief Minister is a curse to Karnataka, and he should step down," he said.

    He further pointed out that the internal power struggle within the Congress was evident, with leaders like DK Shivakumar and others vying for the chief ministerial position. "The Congress party is dealing with its internal issues. We don’t know who will become the next Chief Minister, but Siddaramaiah's resignation is inevitable," Vijayendra added.

    MUDA cancels allotment of 14 controversial sites linked to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi

    The BJP leader also criticized the Congress government for its inaction on developmental works, stating that ministers have not been actively touring the state to assess progress. Vijayendra also looked at Siddaramaiah's handling of the MUDA land scam, questioning why the Chief Minister returned the 14 sites that were allegedly obtained illegally. "This case is not just about 14 sites; it involves corruption amounting to thousands of crores. There has been widespread looting in this scam," he remarked.

    Vijayendra highlighted that even within the Congress party, there were conflicting statements. Congress leader Satish Jarakiholi had mentioned that Siddaramaiah himself sent him to Delhi, further hinting at the confusion within the party. Vijayendra questioned the sudden decision of Siddaramaiah to return the sites, asking, "Why did Siddaramaiah, who had initially stated that Rs. 64 crores would be paid to return the 14 sites, suddenly decide to give them back?"

    'I will continue as CM for next 5 years': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    He also recalled that Siddaramaiah had ordered an investigation into the matter but failed to follow through with significant actions. "Siddaramaiah is now aware of the consequences and is trying to clear his name by returning the sites," Vijayendra said.

    In response to the remarks by JD(S) leader GT Deve Gowda, who suggested Siddaramaiah should not resign, Vijayendra clarified that the BJP had no personal grudge against the Congress leader. "We have fought an honest battle against the corrupt Chief Minister and his government. This is the responsibility of the opposition," Vijayendra concluded. 

