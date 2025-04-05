user
Karnataka: Five dead, 10 injured as van crashes into parked truck in Kalaburagi

Five people lost their lives and ten others were injured in a tragic road accident near Nelogi Cross in Kalaburagi district, Karnataka, when a van collided with a parked truck in the early hours of Saturday (April 5).

Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
Apr 5, 2025

Kalaburagi: Five people have died, and 10 were injured after a van rammed into a parked truck near Nelogi Cross in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka at around 3:30 AM, police said on Saturday. According to Kalaburagi police, the deceased have been identified as residents of the Bagalkote district.

The injured have been admitted to Kalaburagi Hospital. Kalaburagi SP A Srinivasulu visited the spot and carried out an investigation. The police have registered a case at Nelogi police station.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, in another accident, four members of a family were killed when a bus hit a car from behind near the Mandya district area on the Bangalore-Mysore Express Way, police said on Thursday.

They were on their way to Piriyapattana when the state transport bus hit them from behind near the Tubinakere Exit. One person died on the spot, and the other three were rushed to the hospital, where they succumbed to injuries, SP of Mandya district Mallikarjun Baldandi said.

He added that the driver had slowed down the car near the Tubinakere Exit to avoid the expressway toll when the incident happened. The case has been registered at the Mandya Rural police station.

