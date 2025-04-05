Karnataka: Five dead, 10 injured as van crashes into parked truck in Kalaburagi

Read Full Article

Kalaburagi: Five people have died, and 10 were injured after a van rammed into a parked truck near Nelogi Cross in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka at around 3:30 AM, police said on Saturday. According to Kalaburagi police, the deceased have been identified as residents of the Bagalkote district.

The injured have been admitted to Kalaburagi Hospital. Kalaburagi SP A Srinivasulu visited the spot and carried out an investigation. The police have registered a case at Nelogi police station.

Further details are awaited.

