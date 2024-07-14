Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Drunk tourists fight, create ruckus infront of police at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru

    Tourist behaviour in Chikkamagaluru is worsening. Drunken youths caused chaos after their I20 collided with a parked car in Charmadi Ghat, escalating tensions even with police present. Separately, police confiscated the clothes of youths bathing in a dangerous stream, lecturing them on safety before returning the clothes after an apology.

    Karnataka Drunk tourists fight, create ruckus infront of police at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 7:53 AM IST

    The chaotic behaviour of tourists in Chikkamagaluru continues to escalate. A group of drunken youths caused a scene at the entry of Charmadi Ghat. The situation intensified when an I20 car, driven by young men from Mangalore, collided with a parked Honda Civic. This incident sparked a heated altercation.

    The trouble began when the I20, travelling from Mangaluru to Mudigere, crashed into a parked car. In a drunken stupor, the five youths in the I20 started attacking the locals who questioned them about the accident. The altercation quickly escalated, even in the presence of police officers. Among those assaulted was social worker Banakal Arif.

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    This incident occurred near Morarji Desai School in Kottigehara, Mudigere Taluk of Chikkamagalur District. The police, who were present at the scene, tried to control the situation, but the youths continued their aggressive behaviour.

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    In a separate but related incident at Charmadi Ghat on Tuesday, the police took a unique approach to curb dangerous behaviour. A group of youths was found bathing in a dangerously overflowing stream. The police patrol team from Chikkamagaluru Division noticed the group climbing rocks to access the stream. To prevent any accidents, the police took away the youths' clothes and put them in their vehicle.

    When the youths realized their clothes were gone, they argued with the police. However, the officers stood their ground and lectured the youths on the dangers of their actions. Eventually, the youths apologized and requested their clothes back. The police returned the clothes after issuing a stern warning about the risks involved in such behaviour.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2024, 8:26 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka IMD issues red alert to Malnad region Yellow alert for North Karnataka amid heavy rains for two days vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues red alert to Malnad region, Yellow alert for North Karnataka amid heavy rains for 2 days

    Karnataka to appeal CWMA order releasing water to Tamil Nadu, all-party meeting scheduled

    Karnataka to appeal CWMA order releasing water to Tamil Nadu, all-party meeting scheduled

    Karnataka records 11 tiger deaths in six months, third highest in India

    Karnataka records 11 tiger deaths in six months, third highest in India

    Valmiki corporation scam: Basanagowda Daddal missing following B Nagendra's arrest; check details

    Valmiki corporation scam: Basanagowda Daddal missing following B Nagendra's arrest; check details

    Aparna Vastarey passes away Namma Metro offers condolences, honors her voice announcements forever vkp

    Aparna Vastarey passes away: Namma Metro offers condolences, honors her voice announcements forever

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka IMD issues red alert to Malnad region Yellow alert for North Karnataka amid heavy rains for two days vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues red alert to Malnad region, Yellow alert for North Karnataka amid heavy rains for 2 days

    Former US President Donald Trump shot in ear rushed to hospital by secret service WATCH vkp

    Former US President Donald Trump ‘shot’ in ear, rushed to hospital by secret service (WATCH)

    Numerology Prediction for July 14, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 14, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check you daily horoscope: July 14, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: July 14, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Moong to Chana dal: 10 pulses to avoid during monsoon season RKK

    Moong to Chana dal: 10 pulses to avoid during monsoon season

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon