Karnataka: Drunk tourists fight, create ruckus infront of police at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru

Tourist behaviour in Chikkamagaluru is worsening. Drunken youths caused chaos after their I20 collided with a parked car in Charmadi Ghat, escalating tensions even with police present. Separately, police confiscated the clothes of youths bathing in a dangerous stream, lecturing them on safety before returning the clothes after an apology.

The chaotic behaviour of tourists in Chikkamagaluru continues to escalate. A group of drunken youths caused a scene at the entry of Charmadi Ghat. The situation intensified when an I20 car, driven by young men from Mangalore, collided with a parked Honda Civic. This incident sparked a heated altercation.

The trouble began when the I20, travelling from Mangaluru to Mudigere, crashed into a parked car. In a drunken stupor, the five youths in the I20 started attacking the locals who questioned them about the accident. The altercation quickly escalated, even in the presence of police officers. Among those assaulted was social worker Banakal Arif.



Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

This incident occurred near Morarji Desai School in Kottigehara, Mudigere Taluk of Chikkamagalur District. The police, who were present at the scene, tried to control the situation, but the youths continued their aggressive behaviour.



Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

In a separate but related incident at Charmadi Ghat on Tuesday, the police took a unique approach to curb dangerous behaviour. A group of youths was found bathing in a dangerously overflowing stream. The police patrol team from Chikkamagaluru Division noticed the group climbing rocks to access the stream. To prevent any accidents, the police took away the youths' clothes and put them in their vehicle.

When the youths realized their clothes were gone, they argued with the police. However, the officers stood their ground and lectured the youths on the dangers of their actions. Eventually, the youths apologized and requested their clothes back. The police returned the clothes after issuing a stern warning about the risks involved in such behaviour.

Latest Videos